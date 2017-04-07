Beach side two-bed house in Sutton likely to cause bidding battle

First time buyers will be battling with downsizers and well-off singletons for this two-bedroom cottage a pebble’s thrown from the Sutton seafront.

The livingroom with its wood fired stove

Endless sea views in front, and a sheltered 140 back garden are the key attractions of 14 Station Road Cottages, in Dublin 13, a pretty granite and redbrick terraced house with obvious scope to extend.

The view from 14 Station Road Cottages, Sutton, Dublin 13

The house has just come on the market through Property Team Lappin with an asking price of €475,000 but bidding has already begun, according to Paul Lappin, who is handling the sale, and the price is likely to climb.

The main bedroom opens onto a sunny patio

The cottage has amenities on all sides with Sutton Dart station the shops and the shops at Sutton Cross just a few minutes’ away and access to a scenic walk via Sutton beach around to Howth.

It’s not large inside with around 753 sq ft (70 sq m) of livingspace, but the layout is clever with a good sized eat-in kitchen to the rear, and a main bedroom with access to a spacious patio.

The mezzanine bedroom

At the front of the house are two rooms with high vaulted ceilings - a livingroom with niche bookshelves flanking a fireplace and a bedroom decorated in a French country style has another French touch - a mezzanine platform with extra sleeping space. There’s a full bathroom as well as an ensuite shower room leading off the main bedroom.

According to Mr Lappin, the cottages were built in late 19th century by Dublin County Council (now Fingal) as homes for landless agricultural labourers . The cottages gave them a security they hadn’t previously enjoyed. The gardens would have been theirs to cultivate fruit and vegetables.

The property has an 140 ft garden divided into three distinct spaces

Number 14’s garden is split into different sections with a large sunny patio that can be accessed both from the kitchen/livingroom and the main bedroom. It leads on to a small section of garden with an archway opening through to meandering stretch of lawn bordered by flowerbeds. One of the neighbouring houses has a substantial extension and new owners of number 14 could consider building up, as well as out, to create a bigger home.

The house is on view on Saturday April 8th from 10am to 10.30am.