Bay views in Dalkey for €1.32m

Beautifully kept family home is beside Killiney Hill and a short walk to Dart

Gemma Tipton

 

 “We’re so close to Killiney Hill, sometimes I take it for granted,” says the owner of Silverpines. The family have lived in this four-bedroom detached house for nearly 25 years, so it’s no surprise they’ve got used to it. “But at the weekends, when I see all the people who have come from miles around to get here, I realise how lucky we’ve been.” 

Screened by a bank of trees, Silverpines is directly opposite Fitzpatrick Castle Hotel and Killiney and Dalkey hills, with their play parks, wooded walks and sea views just beyond. It’s also a short walk down to Dalkey village and the Dart, so the location couldn’t be better. 

The house itself, which is for sale with Sherry FitzGerald for €1.32 million, is 1930s detached, double fronted, with a matching set of bay windows up and down on either side. It’s been beautifully kept and extended by its owners, who are moving to take on a new-build project of their own: “We’re big fans of Grand Designs,” says the owner, with a hint of both excitement and trepidation. 

Downstairs, there’s a large drawingroom to the right, with French windows to the garden. As the owners are keen gardeners, this is gorgeous, with judiciously placed patios to make sure you’ve got the sweetest spots for al fresco breakfasts, picnic lunches and well-earned sundowners. 

To the left, there’s a family den, sitting/dining room, and kitchen/ breakfast room, which is done in muted greys, picked up by a bright red range. “Yes, it’s staying,” says the owner, “I can’t imagine trying to get it out again!” A utility with its own separate access doubles up as a boot room: handy if your family is into muddy sports, or if your dog likes to find the wettest spot to roll and scratch while out walking the hill.

Upstairs, find four bedrooms plus study – which has doubled up as a fifth bedroom/nursery in its time. The main bedroom has a bay window, en suite, with views across Dublin Bay. “It’s been a very happy home,” says the owner.

And they’ve repaid the house well by keeping it in great condition for its new owners to enjoy.

