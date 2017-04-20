Bay views from a big balcony in Sandycove

The third and last of a trio of Victorian houses on the seafront in Sandycove, Co Dublin, revamped about 10 years ago by developers Robin Power and his wife, Michelle Kavanagh, is for sale for €1.6 million through Savills. The properties, which have all been rented out, stand out on the seafront because of their wide top-floor balconies, added when the houses were renovated. They also all have deep bay windows on ground and second floors.

Seaspray, Newtownsmith Road – around the corner from Glasthule village – is a 248.8sq m (2,678sq ft) three-storey four-bedroom terraced house with sea views across the sea to Howth from all three floors. A fairly short, narrow front hall with a tiled floor and original ceiling cornicing curves around to interconnecting reception rooms.

The livingroom at the front, like the bedroom above it, has a tall and deep bay window with working shutters: even from the ground floor, the window gives clear views across Sandycove Green to Scotsman’s Bay. An arch with folding doors opens into the diningroom which, similar to the livingroom, has a cast-iron fireplace with marble surround and timber floors. Double doors in the wall at the back of the room hide a drinks cupboard.

Towards the back of the house there’s a good-sized bathroom with a shower. Three steps at the end of the hall lead down to a large kitchen/breakfastroom/sittingroom. Floored with large tiles, it has a black polished granite-topped island unit, and a utility room off it.

Patio

Two sets of glazed double doors open from here onto a narrow patio the width of the house at the back. A few steps lead up to a large flagged area used for parking. At present, there are no gates on the entrance to this space but they could be reinstated to make it more private. The parking space is accessed via electronic gates in a lane beside the house at the end of the terrace.

There are three bedrooms – two doubles and a single – and a family bathroom on the first floor. One of the doubles has a deep bay window with even better sea views than from the ground floor bay. Double doors open from the single room at the back onto a large decked balcony which looks over the houses at the rear, the back of St Joseph’s church and its parochial houses next door (both currently for sale) in Glasthule.

Steep stairs lead to the top floor and the main en-suite bedroom. Double doors open from the bedroom onto the balcony, giving uninterrupted views of Scotsman’s Bay from Sandycove Point to Dún Laoghaire. The en suite has a corner Jacuzzi bath and shower.

Neighbours

Seaspray’s neighbours, Seaview and Seabreeze, sold pretty quickly after coming on the market last year, as did two large houses newly built directly behind them. Seaview (a bigger house than Seaspray) went on the market in May 2016 for €1.6 million and sold by August for €2 million. Seabreeze – where a lot of work is going on at the moment – sold by December 2016 for €1.6 million.