As good as new in Carrickmines

The Oaks is a development of 20 houses off Brennanstown Road in Dublin 18. When constructed in 2000, they caused quite a stir as they were the first million-pound new-build houses ever constructed in Dublin – and they sold quickly.

They were popular not just for their location, but also for their spaciousness, the high-end fit-out of the interiors, and the communal gardens onto which all the properties face.

Adjacent to the Oaks lie Swift Hall apartments, where 100sq m properties sell for close to €500,000.

Number One The Oaks stretches to 265sq m and to say the property is in turnkey condition is an understatement. It feels brand new; the carpets, tiling, kitchen and gardens seem as though they have just been installed. The giveaway is the eight specimen Acers in the gardens which the owners purchased at the Chelsea Flower Show over the past 16 years.

Solid oak unit

Off the spacious travertine hallway lies a library which features a solid oak unit running the entire length of the wall.

Opposite, a drawingroom with a box bay window leads to the formal diningroom which opens onto the granite patio in the rear garden through French windows.

A further sittingroom, also with doors to the garden, links the kitchen and diningroom, allowing a great flow throughout the property.

The contemporary high-gloss kitchen by Ambient Architecture, complete with high-end Gaggenau appliances, looks out onto the meticulous rear garden – and some of the lovely Acers in their autumn hues.

Upstairs are five spacious double bedrooms – the master is more akin to a five-star hotel bedroom, and – as with the rest of the property – is in perfect condition.

A veranda to the front of the property overlooks the communal gardens, which have had a recent facelift, and there are views beyond to the Dublin Mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT

The owners are downsizing and their home – in immaculate condition – is on the market through Lisney with an asking price of €1.75 million.