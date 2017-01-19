Appealing vistas dictate prices at Millennium Tower

Millennium Tower still holds the record as Dublin’s tallest residential building. Located in Grand Canal Dock, it was designed by O’Mahony Pike, and built by Zoe Developments. In 2000, the penthouse sold for close to €2.75million.

Number 53, on the seventh floor, offers views to the Sugar Loaf Mountain in Wicklow and across Dublin Bay all the way to Howth, taking in the masts of sail boats in Dún Laoghaire and the soft contours of the Aviva Stadium.

Apart from the super views – 70 per cent of the walls are of glass – the complete renovation of number 53 will be a selling point to those in search of an apartment in the cool Silicon Docks area of the city.

The current owners, Italian fund manager Giovanni Da Ros and his partner Cristina Castagner, lived upstairs on the 12th floor before purchasing the apartment in 2013 for €317,000. “The insulation was so bad at the time we had to dry line the entire apartment; now our bills are half of what they were when we lived upstairs,” says Da Ros.

New layout

Architect Max O’Flaherty of Aughey O’Flaherty designed the new layout, where “every millimetre was calculated to maximise space”.

Besides insulation, the couple installed a boiler with double the previous capacity, and a new electrical and plumbing system. They also removed an interior wall to give the kitchen and living area an open-plan layout.

The entire apartment has Oscar Ono smoked oak flooring and a plethora of clever storage also in oak, in addition to a renovated and extended bathroom.

All the fixtures in the apartment are by Italian designers, which the couple sourced in Milan, including a streamlined Snaidero kitchen with Smeg appliances.

The owners are moving to a larger property and their 72sq m apartment is for sale through agent Owen Reilly with an asking price of €595,000. Reilly is also selling a second-floor, three-bed apartment, which has been reduced to €540,000. At Millennium Tower it seems the vistas dictate the price.