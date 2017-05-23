And the living is easy: a Rathgar Edwardian for €725k

This is an easy house – easy to live in, easy on the eye, easy to understand how vendors Rebecca and Jamie love it so. They wouldn’t be moving if it weren’t for their 18-month old twin boys, growing and in need of more space. “We really love this house,” Rebecca says, “and wouldn’t sell if we didn’t need to size up.”

They bought four-and-a-half years ago, paying €430,000 for a house into which they have since put a considerable amount of work, all of it detailed, careful and diligent about the house’s 1916 Edwardian features. “We changed the windows. It was so cold we used to put coats on to come into the house. MFM Joinery in Cavan did handcrafted windows for us, even to making the monkey-tail catches. We opened up the entire downstairs, worked on a new kitchen, put in two new showers and raised the back garden,” Rebecca says.

The rear garden of 1 Wesley Road

There are other, small and big jobs that have made this house of charm and ease in which a new owner could immediately live. On three levels, the floor area covers 123sq m (1,324sq ft) and has three bedrooms (main en suite), dressingroom/bedroom and open-plan living/dining, kitchen/breakfastroom. With prices rising on Wesley Road agent DNG is asking €725,000. (Number 14 has just come to market with a substantial extension seeking €875,000, number 18 sold for €665,000 in 2014, number 7 for €677,000 in 2015).

Sliding glass doors

The kitchen is galley style, has a large velux and opens though sliding glass doors to the small rear garden. The kitchen’s stone-tiled floor matches those on the patio and it provides a nice continuity out to the terrace-style, brick walled garden. The light-filled reception rooms have a delightful bay window to the front, long window to the rear, original floorboards, folding double doors between them, original hall doors with brass finger plates and a pair of majestic dark marble open fireplaces.

Bedroom of 1 Wesley Road

Front and rear bedrooms, a dressingroom and family bathroom lead off the first floor landing. Both bedrooms have cast-iron fireplaces, sash windows and timber floors. The white tiled bathroom has a restored bath with original taps and separate shower. The dressingroom, with its deep wardrobes, could be a fourth bedroom.

A main, en suite bedroom takes up the third level. This has a definite Edwardian feel to it, with its dormer window, sloping ceiling and cast-iron fireplace.