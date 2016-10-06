An ideal location near Dalkey Hill with views over the bay

Views of the sea, a very private back garden and location are the three strong points of a house for sale on Ardeevin Road in Dalkey, Co Dublin. The village starts to slope steeply up to Dalkey hill just behind the Dart station and the houses on Ardeevin have fine views of Howth and Dublin Bay.

Number 14 Ardeevin Road, a four-bed semi-detached house owned by one family since it was built in 1961, needs total modernisation. Its high price tag – €995,000 – reflects its location. It is for sale by private treaty through Wyse.

New owners are likely to want to completely renovate the house, which has been well-maintained but not updated much over the past 55 years. A porch at the front was enclosed at some stage, giving the owners a comfortable spot to sit and enjoy views of the bay. Upstairs, a separate bathroom and toilet were converted into a single room with a shower.

Otherwise, the house, heated by electric storage heaters, is much as it was in the 1960s. A steep driveway, shared with the semi next door, leads up to the front door. On the left of the hall is a parquet-floored diningroom at the front of the house. On the right, through glazed double doors, is a long livingroom stretching from the front to the back of the house. A glazed door opens into the front porch and one at the back into the back garden.

The long back garden slopes up past a rockery to a smooth green lawn: high, neatly trimmed hedges provide total privacy.

There’s an old-fashioned kitchen and separate breakfastroom as well as a downstairs toilet and utility space at the back of the house: new owners will almost certainly replace this completely, possibly extending at the rear as neighbours have done. There’s plenty of potential to do this in the long back garden: the agent believes the 167sq m (1,800sq ft) house could easily be expanded to become a 232sqm (2,500sq ft) to 279sq m (3,000sq ft) home.

The best views of the sea are from the two double bedrooms at the front of the house upstairs. There is one more double and a single bedroom as well as the small family bathroom.

There’s a lawn at the side of the front driveway, side access to the back garden and room to park up to four cars.