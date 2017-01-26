Affordable homes in Kildare target first-time buyers

Emphasis is on affordable quality in Lydon-built estate of three- and four-bed homes

Alanna Gallagher

 

Martin Lydon of Grandbrind is chasing the first-time buyer market with his first development outside Dublin, Oaktree on Tully Road on the outskirts of Kildare town.

The second-generation developer has followed his father, also Martin, into the business and between them have built more than 2,000 houses since the company was formed in 1977.

Located outside Kildare town, a 30-minute train commute from Heuston Station, and on the edge of the M7, the development is aimed at the first-time buyer market, says Lydon, who last year paid €5 million for the site with full planning for 164 homes.

The key attraction for Lydon was that it enabled them to build and sell houses at an affordable level. “The price points mean that most first-time-buyers will be able to qualify for a mortgage with this product, especially with the help-to-buy scheme which we’ve signed up to.”

The emphasis at Oaktree is on quality at an affordable price. The smartly built A3-rated houses, mainly three-bed semis in phase one, offer 2.7m (9ft) ceiling heights, decent-sized utility rooms, built-in wardrobes and en suite bathrooms, with windows as standard, and cost from €250,000 for a three-bed semi of 112 sq m (1,205sq ft).

Side-entry house

One of the house styles available in this first phase of 29 properties is what the agents DNG call the “side-entry house”. With a dual-aspect living room and separate eat-in kitchen, these seem like the best buy for their light-filled rooms.

When finished the estate will comprise three- and four-bed semi-detached and detached houses.

The estate is situated close to the M7 motorway and even when the triple-glazed windows are closed, the hum of the heavy traffic is discernible, but the landscaping, which will include sound-softening banks, has not yet been completed.  

The estate is close to the National Stud and Japanese Gardens, and designer outlet shopping mall Kildare Village is across the road.

Seven of the 29 homes are already sold. There is one three-bed detached house, 114sq m (1,227sq ft), asking €285,000 and one four-bed semi, 133sq m (1431sq ft), also asking €285,000.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.