A-mews yourself in Rathgar: four-bed homes from €800,000

Garville Lane is a mature street of mainly mews-style houses hidden off Rathgar Avenue adjacent to where Murphy & Gunn has its garage.

A pair of three-storey, brick-fronted, A2-rated houses have been built to the rear of a period house on Garville Avenue.

Large-scale sliding doors open out to a small garden with a limestone patio and lawn bordered by railway sleeper beds.

The showhouse has been very smartly designed by Jean Feeny of Peacock Interior Design who is a director of Commodum Developments, the developer.

Anyone who likes to eat out will be familiar with Feeny’s work. She did The Butcher Grill in Ranelagh, the original look of Dillingers, also Ranelagh, and recently redid Gotham Café on South Anne’s Street.

Anglin Cashman (Anca) Architects did the design, which includes triple-glazed uPVA windows by Munster Joinery.

The house, which is laid out over three floors, opens into a hall with a formal sitting room to the front. It has a wood-burning stove and sliding pocket doors that lead through to the open plan kitchen/living/dining room to the rear.

A dark handless kitchen by Kube Kitchens features an island cum breakfast bar and ceramic Dekton aura worktops and splashbacks. Large-scale sliding doors open out to a small garden with a limestone patio and lawn bordered by railway sleeper beds.

Storage

The house has really good storage including a cloakroom in the hall and a large press on the first floor that could, if some form of heating and ventilation could be added, become a smart laundry room. There is a utility room off the kitchen too.

Three of the four bedrooms are on the first floor. All have deep sliding door wardrobes with double hanging space, also by Kube. The master has large-format windows that stream light in. Situated to the back of the house the sense of light and serenity is such that it seems a shame to relegate this room to sleep only. Depending on how many bedrooms your family needs, this could also make a really gorgeous day sitting room, in the style of period homes that have their good room or the piano nobile.

Both houses for sale measure 186sq m / 2001sq ft. The showhouse, no 50, is asking €830,000. The house next door, no 48, which isn’t finished yet and could be reconfigured to turn the master into a second sitting room, is asking €800,000. “There is a lot of demand for this kind of property,” says Barry Feenan, associate director of new homes at agent Knight Frank, and so competition could push the prices higher.

Another nearby new home scheme, Garville Drive, a terrace of eight A-rated homes measuring 186sq m / 2000 sq feet and set out over three floors, are asking €1.075million. Of the four that launched two weeks ago, two are sale agreed, according to agents SherryFitzGerald.