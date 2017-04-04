A Georgian-style house with 21st-century comforts

A very large house in Rathmichael, Dublin 18, was built 12 years ago to a period style but complete with modern comforts.

Many rooms have large marble fireplaces and the sash windows have working shutters. But the Georgian-style house also has a C1 BER rating, underfloor heating throughout the ground floor, wall-mounted TVs in most bedrooms, and bright, modern kitchens. Renvyle is a 656sq m (7,061sq ft) six-bedroom detached house on 0.8 of an acre on Falls Road in Rathmichael, Dublin 18.

Renvyle’s owners built in 2005 and placed it for auction in 2006, when it was withdrawn at €5 million. They have remained there since, and now the detached five/six-bed is now for sale by private treaty through DNG for €2.95 million.

Curved hallway

The property might suit a family seeking extra room for grandparents or grown-up children: a curved downstairs hallway – off which most of the bedrooms are located – links the main house to separate living quarters. A partition wall halfway along the hall divides the two sections of the home but could easily be taken down if buyers want to reinstate the original layout, say the owners.

A large main bedroom suite that takes up the top floor of the main house is another unusual feature: as well as the main bedroom, there are two dressingrooms and a large en suite with a freestanding bath and shower at this level.

High electronic gates lead down a long gravelled driveway to the front door, which opens into a large, high entrance hall with a marble fireplace and an elegant staircase. On the right is the large drawingroom that runs from the front to the back of the house: it’s a grand room with deep ceiling coving, four large sash windows and a marble fireplace.

Double doors

Double doors from here open into the spacious kitchen/diningroom floored with pale limestone tiles: units are painted a smart grey/blue, countertops are granite and there’s a utility room off it. Double doors open onto the back patio.

The curved ground floor hall has a wall of glass overlooking the back garden.

There are five en suite bedrooms and a bedroom/study off the hall, three in the main part of the house, two in separate living quarters created by converting a garage. Here, the hall leads to a large kitchen/diningroom, livingroom and upstairs, a study that was once the children’s den.

There are two chestnut trees in the large back lawn, lots of patio space and a vegetable garden behind a tall hedge.

Falls Road is a country road lined by houses on large gardens behind high gates. The road is sandwiched between the M11 and the M50, a short drive from Shankill village and the M50 at Cherrywood.