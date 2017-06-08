A former embassy with roof terrace for €3.35m

The “Ailesbury” in the address brings its own cachet, but Ailesbury Drive is different from its better-known neighbour Ailesbury Road as it dates from a later era – the 1930s instead of the Victorian era of the neighbouring road – although the detached houses on the quiet tree-lined road are nearly as grand in a different way and in the same upper price bracket.

Straide House, 2 Ailesbury Drive, Dublin 4, is a six-bedroom detached home, 435sq m (4,675sq ft) for sale through SherryFitzgerald for €3.35m.

2 Ailesbury Drive, Dublin 4 has a BER of E2; new owners might look to improve its energy efficiency

After two decades in number 2 at the Anglesea Road end of Ailesbury Drive, the owners are downsizing from their 435sq m (4,675sq ft) six-bedroom detached home. Called Straide House, it is for sale through Sherry FitzGerald for €3.35 million.

The drawingroom at 2 Ailesbury Drive, Dublin 4

Renovation programme

When the owners moved in they embarked on a major renovation programme, notably, changing the staircase in the grand double-height entrance hall and moving the kitchen from one side of the house to the other – it is now to the front on the left, opening into a breakfast room and then to a family room at the rear. The custom-built kitchen is oak and its craftsmanship has stood the test of time. There is a good-sized, well-fitted utility room to the side off the kitchen.

Thw owners of 2 Ailesbury Drive, Dublin 4 moved the kitchen from one side of the house to the other

On the other side of the hall is a livingroom to the front and a very large L-shaped livingroom with dining area at the rear looking out to the rear garden.

The diningroom at 2 Ailesbury Drive, Dublin 4

The family room at 2 Ailesbury Drive, Dublin 4

Large open space

An appealing and surprising feature is the rooftop terrace – a large open space up at attic level where there are also three more rooms. The family use it often and new owners will do the same. There is another, lesser-used smaller terrace off the main bedroom suite. That room has an en suite and a dressingroom.

The main bedroom at 2 Ailesbury Drive, Dublin 4

The main bedroom has an ensuite and a dressingroom

The house was once owned by an embassy, not surprising given the size and location, but it is likely to be bought by a family trading up to this top location and who want plenty of bedrooms and living space and a more modern, liveable layout than that provided by a two-storey-over basement house.

The garden at 2 Ailesbury Drive, Dublin 4

The wine cellar at 2 Ailesbury Drive, Dublin 4

The house has a BER of E2; new owners might look to improve its energy efficiency and they will also update the decoration which features strong colours in several rooms. There is parking to the front for several cars behind electric gates.