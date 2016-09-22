1920s style close to the sea

A semi-detached redbrick at the top of Alma Road in Monkstown, Co Dublin, has been extended and renovated since its owners bought it just over 10 years ago. Now, with an extra bedroom, smart new bathrooms, double-glazed timber windows and a comfortable modern kitchen, 34 Alma Road is for sale for €1.45 million through agents DNG.

Bought at auction in March 2006 for €1.715 million, at the height of the property boom, its owners moved into the 200sq m (2,152sq ft) four-bed in 2007.

The front door of the house, built in the 1920s, has its original stained glass and internal panelled doors date from that period. An interconnecting livingroom and diningroom open to the right off the front hall. There’s a new marble fireplace in the livingroom at the front; sliding double doors open into the diningroom, where French windows lead out to the back garden.

The new tiled floor in the entrance hall continues throughout the extended kitchen/ breakfastroom at the back of the house. This is a comfortable family space: there are fitted walnut units in the kitchen, and polished black granite countertops and island unit. One of the fitted units has a small desk with room for a computer and a television. A small bookshelf-lined study/family room opens off this side of the kitchen; there’s a good-sized utility room and downstairs toilet at the other side.

The bright breakfastroom has floor-to-ceiling windows: French doors from here open onto a patio from where a few steps lead down into a lovely private back garden, with mature trees, hedges and a glossy lawn.

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms, two large and two smaller doubles, and a smart mostly-tiled modern family bathroom with bath and step-in shower. The main bedroom at the front of the house has a tiled en suite with a double shower.

There’s room to park two cars in the gravelled front of the house behind electronic gates.

Number 34 is a few houses down from the corner of Alma Road and Monkstown Road, and a short steep downhill walk to Seapoint Dart station.