€1.6m transformation on Ranelagh Road

A former eight-bed B&B has been attractively converted into a four-bed family home by interior designer Jennifer Deysel – and the price reflects the upgrade

Bernice Harrison

 

Number 64 Ranelagh Road last came on the market at a time when nobody was much interested in buying a B&B, even a well-located one in a double-fronted period house. It took about two years and several steep price drops for it to be sold in 2012 for €565,000. And just as the price has now significantly changed – it is for sale for €1.6 million through Lisney – the house, called Tavistock, is a very different proposition.

Then, it had eight en-suite bedrooms and was very much an old-fashioned, comfortable B&B. Now, the Victorian house is a family home with four bedrooms, a floor space of 260sq m (2,798sq ft) and a finish that mixes modernity with many original period features. Its owner, interior designer Jennifer Deysel is selling up, with an eye to taking on another top-to-bottom renovation.

Inside, off the hall, with its decorative ceiling plasterwork, are two interconnecting reception rooms on one side and a large study on the other. All the original features, such as the window shutters, the floorboards, the marble fireplaces and any spots of missing plaster cornices, have been restored.

Upstairs, the first of the four double bedrooms is in the return beside the smartly fitted out family bathroom. Moving on up again, there are two bedrooms to the front, each with two sash windows, an unusual and attractive feature.

The house could easily be a five-bed, but the owners went for a luxurious bedroom suite so one of the bedrooms to the front is linked by a dressingroom to its en-suite bathroom at the rear.

The fourth bedroom is at the top of the house to the rear and has an en-suite shower room.

All the bathrooms have been fitted with high-end fixtures. For example, the pebble-shaped freestanding bath in the main en suite is an import from the Victoria and Albert range and there are custom-built storage units in every bathroom. The kitchen is in the back return and is fitted with painted Shalford timber units and a pewter-coloured Aga. There is space for a family table. A head-height cellar provides plenty of storage.

The house has a paved town garden, relatively small because, at some stage in the past, what would have been a much larger garden must have been sold off to the builders of Dexter Terrace, the townhouse development to the rear.

A further compromise, especially in this price range, is the parking. There is off-street parking for one car, but it is in the townhouse development at the rear, with pedestrian access into the garden. The current owners did, though, secure planning permission for off-street parking to the front, so while new owners will probably not change a thing inside this house, they will probably seek to put in a drive-in.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.