€1.15m sought for bungalow in Dalkey

For those looking to build a new house in Dalkey, sometimes the only option is to buy an existing house due to the scarcity of infill sites.

At Newlands, which occupies a 0.23 acre site on the meandering Coliemore Road, new owners have two options. Firstly to refurbish the 157sq m 1950’s bungalow, or apply for planning to demolish the current structure and construct a new house on the site.

With houses from that era having little or no insulation, it is often more cost effective to construct a brand new house tailored to the needs of the owners.

In addition, this site might be better served by a new two-storey house – subject to planning – to take advantage of the views over Dublin Bay, which stretch all the way to Howth .

A definite selling point here is the size of this elevated site. The 0.23 acres of private mature gardens could easily accommodate a substantial property at this popular address.

The existing property has four bedrooms and four reception rooms and the rear garden has a southerly aspect.

Next door Number 98, an end of terrace 125sq m cottage on 0.1 of an acre sold in June 2016 for €653,000.

Bella Vista, a 65sq m property with a steep rear garden was on the market in 2016 with an asking price of €1.25m. Though not appearing on the property price register as yet, there has been an application for planning in October 2016 through Extend Architects to construct a three-storey dwelling on the site, which measures 0.16 of an acre.

Number 68, The Breakers, a period 74sq m house with a small rear garden also sold in 2016 for €770,000.

Sherry FitzGerald is asking €1.15m for Newlands – which is substantially larger than the sites recently sold on Coliemore Road.