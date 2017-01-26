€1.15m sought for bungalow in Dalkey
Newlands’ 0.23 acre site substantially larger than sites recently sold on Coliemore Road
Aerial view of Newlands on the Coliemore Road in Dalkey
For those looking to build a new house in Dalkey, sometimes the only option is to buy an existing house due to the scarcity of infill sites.
At Newlands, which occupies a 0.23 acre site on the meandering Coliemore Road, new owners have two options. Firstly to refurbish the 157sq m 1950’s bungalow, or apply for planning to demolish the current structure and construct a new house on the site.
With houses from that era having little or no insulation, it is often more cost effective to construct a brand new house tailored to the needs of the owners.
In addition, this site might be better served by a new two-storey house – subject to planning – to take advantage of the views over Dublin Bay, which stretch all the way to Howth .
A definite selling point here is the size of this elevated site. The 0.23 acres of private mature gardens could easily accommodate a substantial property at this popular address.
The existing property has four bedrooms and four reception rooms and the rear garden has a southerly aspect.
Next door Number 98, an end of terrace 125sq m cottage on 0.1 of an acre sold in June 2016 for €653,000.
Bella Vista, a 65sq m property with a steep rear garden was on the market in 2016 with an asking price of €1.25m. Though not appearing on the property price register as yet, there has been an application for planning in October 2016 through Extend Architects to construct a three-storey dwelling on the site, which measures 0.16 of an acre.
Number 68, The Breakers, a period 74sq m house with a small rear garden also sold in 2016 for €770,000.
Sherry FitzGerald is asking €1.15m for Newlands – which is substantially larger than the sites recently sold on Coliemore Road.