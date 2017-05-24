Never been to Meath? These new homes may change your tune

Co Meath has 29 new homes developments currently listed on MyHome.ie. Several of these are almost completely sold out. As many as half the househunters are from Dublin and looking for value. Many are first-time buyers, especially in Navan, where Dunville in Athlumney is notable as it will comprise 298 units when finished, with 24 of the 30 houses in phase one already sold at launch two weeks ago.

Eighty per cent of these are buyers who have been priced out of Dublin 11 and Dublin 15 and have come to Navan looking for value, says Jennifer Clarke, senior new homes negotiator at McPeake Auctioneers. Developed by Granbrind, who have built in Lucan and Blanchardstown, the three- and four-bedroom homes range in price from €245,000 to €355,000.

There are seven houses remaining in Carnewood, a development of five-bed detached houses in Johnston, Navan. These range in price from €400,000 to €550,000 through agents Smith Harrington. All the four-beds in phase one of Cois Glaisín are sold out, with three-beds remaining costing from €250,000, and one two-bed left, asking €220,000. The development is being sold by joint agents SherryFitzGerald new homes and Raymond Potterton, and phase two is expected to launch in September.

In Trim, phase two of The Gallops by Durcan comprises 20 houses, with three-bed semis of 117sq m (1,260sq ft) costing from €270,000 through SherryFitzGerald Royal.

In Ashbourne, Churchfields by Cairn Homes will comprise 300 homes when complete. Selling agent Hooke & MacDonald launches phase two on Saturday, which includes 12 four-bed semis and five five-bed detached houses with prices respectively from €350,000 to €400,000 and €475,000 to €525,000. There is also one two-bedroom bungalow, €290,000, and one three-bed semi, €310,000.

Semis by the sea

In Bettystown, Cois Na Mara is a scheme of semis by the sea, where there remain six three-beds, 118sq m, for €255, 000 through Noel Kelly Auctioneers. Phase three launches in April 2018.

Work started last month on the €10.7 million residential development at Dun Eimear, Bettystown. When complete the development by Urban Life will comprise 115 three- and four-bed semis. Twenty houses are currently being sold off plans through agents SherryFitzGerald Lennon. Prices will start from €245,000 for a three-bed semi of 115sq m. Four-bed semis, 125sq m, start from €265,000.

Avourwen is a scheme of three-bed semis of about 123sq m launching in a couple of weeks on the south side of Drogheda, where prices have yet to be established but DNG Brady expects them to start from €235,000 or €240,000.

Launching in September in Dunsaughlin, The Willows is a significant scheme by Gem Construction that will comprise between 150 and 200 three- and four-bed homes when complete. Prices have yet to be finalised on the first phase of 20 homes through joint selling agents Hooke & McDonald and Dillon Property Services.

The Cairns is a small development in Crossakiel village, 11km from Kells and 8km from the M3 motorway. Prices range from €125,000 for a three-storey three-bed mid-terrace house to €195,000 for a detached dormer bungalow. The village is a 40-minute drive from Blanchardstown.