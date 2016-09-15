Myhome.ie enhances website with new user-friendly features

Property website myhome.ie is pinning its colours to the mast of growth in the residential property market with the launch of a number of user-friendly enhancements to its website.

Rolled out on the website in recent days – the app will follow this weekend – new features allow users to save property searches and even to search by commute time. So if you will simply not tolerate a commute time of longer than 30 minutes to/from work just punch the details into the search engine, giving your work location and it will return the properties for sale within that journey time.

Myhome.ie, which is owned by The Irish Times, has also drawn on data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) and Google for a new Neighbourhood Guide that gives prospective home buyers detailed information such as age profiles and demographic make-up of residents in various areas. Nearby amenities such as schools, public services, sports clubs, restaurants, bars etc can also be viewed based on GoogleMaps data. Users can also improve their searches by compiling a shortlist of favourite properties, and searching for agents either by locality or name.

A year in the development, myhome.ie managing director Angela Keegan says the changes are in direct response to user feedback and engagement. “We wanted to create a one-stop-shop for people planning to make the biggest financial decision they will probably ever make. They’re not just looking for a house, but a place to live.”

Keegan is confident too that the shortage of stock in the second-hand property market in the capital is easing, citing an increase in such houses coming up for sale. Last week, she says, 366 new second-hand properties were placed on the market in Dublin marking a significant increase on the previous five months.