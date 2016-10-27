Murray quits Savills for return to Sherry FitzGerald

News has reached the Block that the former director of residential property with Savills, Graham Murray, is on the move again.

Nearly four years ago Murray raised many eyebrows when he quit Sherry FitzGerald after 15 years to take the top resi job at Savills.

This time around it’s more a return to the fold than a departure to pastures new as he returns to Sherry FitzGerald, in a move that will be viewed by many as a spiritual homecoming.

On gardening leave with Savills until the New Year, Murray is to take up the role of director, Business Development, in January. To the layman that means he’ll operate within the not insubstantial cohort of senior directors (and shareholders) in Sherry Fitz, and will be tasked with winning business and brokering deals.

Can we expect a space to be vacated at Sherry Fitz to accommodate Murray? Not likely it seems as the company insists it is in expansion mode.