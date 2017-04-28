MUJI launches tiny holiday huts for €25k

The 9sq m one room huts will launch in Japan in the autumn

Updated: 31 minutes ago

 

MUJI the Japanese-inspired homeware firm has moved its passion for tiny design to a new level with the launch of tiny living spaces, aka MUJI Huts. The 9sq m huts have been designed as one room havens for use as weekend getaways in picturesque locations. They will go on sale in Japan in the autumn for around €25,000.

MUJI one room huts will launch in Japan in autumn
MUJI one room huts will launch in Japan in autumn

MUJI is marketing the huts as the ultimate escape tool: “Put it in the mountains, near the ocean, or in a garden, and it immediately blends in with the surroundings, inviting you to a whole new life.”

MUJI one room huts will launch in Japan in autumn
MUJI one room huts will launch in Japan in autumn

Just don’t expect plumbing. Not a problem in Japan where remote locations are often well catered with communal sanitary facilities - a trend that Ireland has sadly failed to embrace. MUJI says the huts can comfortably accommodate four people sitting, and come with a covered 3sq m patio. The interior walls are made of simple untreated Cypress plywood, and the floor is covered in mortar, with one wall largely comprising a sliding door, with an additional facing window.

MUJI one room huts will launch in Japan in autumn
MUJI one room huts will launch in Japan in autumn

The exterior of burned hardwood is designed to resist the elements, and the entire structure sits on a raft foundation to avoid ground moisture.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.