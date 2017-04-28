MUJI launches tiny holiday huts for €25k

MUJI the Japanese-inspired homeware firm has moved its passion for tiny design to a new level with the launch of tiny living spaces, aka MUJI Huts. The 9sq m huts have been designed as one room havens for use as weekend getaways in picturesque locations. They will go on sale in Japan in the autumn for around €25,000.

MUJI one room huts will launch in Japan in autumn

MUJI is marketing the huts as the ultimate escape tool: “Put it in the mountains, near the ocean, or in a garden, and it immediately blends in with the surroundings, inviting you to a whole new life.”

MUJI one room huts will launch in Japan in autumn

Just don’t expect plumbing. Not a problem in Japan where remote locations are often well catered with communal sanitary facilities - a trend that Ireland has sadly failed to embrace. MUJI says the huts can comfortably accommodate four people sitting, and come with a covered 3sq m patio. The interior walls are made of simple untreated Cypress plywood, and the floor is covered in mortar, with one wall largely comprising a sliding door, with an additional facing window.

MUJI one room huts will launch in Japan in autumn

The exterior of burned hardwood is designed to resist the elements, and the entire structure sits on a raft foundation to avoid ground moisture.