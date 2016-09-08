McManus compound to expand as size continues to matter on Ailesbury Road

Noreen McManus, wife of billionaire businessman JP McManus, is planning to expand their palatial Dublin compound once again.

In October 2011, McManus purchased 22 Ailesbury Road, the former home of developer Bernard McNamara for €10 million. It was one of the highest prices paid for a Dublin house since the property crash, but a relative bargain given the quality of the 1,486sq m (16,000sq ft) house and its acre-plus of grounds.

Mrs McManus then paid a further €2.7 million, substantially over the €1.6 million asking price, for 14A and 16A Ailesbury Road. The two derelict mews buildings, which were also purchased from Bernard McNamara, occupy a 0.65 acre site and border the grounds of the main house.

The extension and refurbishment of these structures is already under way, but McManus is now hoping to add an extra 200sq m house to the plans, bringing the size of the mews structures to 730sq m (7,850sq ft), comprising three separate cut-stone houses and a two-storey garage arranged around a courtyard. The accommodation may be intended for staff or guests, and brings the total space of the overall property to nearly 2,230sq m (24,000sq ft), on grounds of about 1.7 acres – easily one of the best homes in Dublin, but still a far cry from the family’s impossibly lavish Martinstown House in Limerick.

Meanwhile on the Donnybrook end of Ailesbury Road, two new arrivals are also planning expansions. Conor Rhatigan, son of property developer Francis Rhatigan, is the new owner of 70 Ailesbury Road, which was purchased in recent months for €2.25 million. The price represented good value in the current market, and is less than the €2.35 million paid for the same house in 2002. He plans to redesign the 1940s house, complete with a fresh internal layout, modern façade and a striking rear extension. The house will increase to 313sq m (3,370sq ft).

Next door it appears that after well over a year and a half on the market, originally seeking €3.25 million, 72 Ailesbury Road has finally found a buyer.

Eadbhard O Dubhthaigh (Edward Duffy) is keeping to a more traditional design to the front with his plans, but is adding a modern two-storey extension to the rear. Once complete, the house will extend to 385sq m (4,145sq ft), however Duffy is clearly in no rush to start works, with the house available for rent from October for €7,500 per month for a one year minimum lease period.