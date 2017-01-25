Masters of all they survey plan a big night out

Signs are that the property market’s recovery is complete when the annual industry dinner hosted by the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland sells out in a matter of days. After all, it’s not as though this is an intimate gig. The annual black tie event plays host to about 1,350 surveyors from all strands of the profession. But such was the demand this year, that all of the tickets sold out within just five days of going on the market, leaving dozens of companies seeking up to 300 tickets disappointed.

Now a firm calendar fixture, the dinner which takes place on Thursday next, February 2nd, in the usual venue, currently known as the Clayton Hotel, and previously as the Doubletree by Hilton – even though it will always and ever be known simply as the Burlo.

Given the numbers attending, clearly the endlessly cited uncertainty caused by Brexit and Trump’s inauguration haven’t managed to quell entirely the industry’s enthusiasm for a good old fashioned night out.

SCSI president Claire Solon will provide the keynote address, no doubt contextualising the impact on these shores of those winds of change blowing from the UK and the US.

Entertainment looks promising too, with comedian Ardal O’Hanlon lined up to regale the assembled throng. He’ll have a hard act to follow after last year’s star turn by Welsh international rugby referee, Nigel Owens, who proved a major hit with hilarious banter, storytelling and even a few bars of song.

It’s a busy kick-off to the year for the SCSI, which tomorrow night will host its inaugural SCSI North East region dinner at the Nuremore Hotel in Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan. Guest speaker for the dinner is broadcaster and economist David McWilliams and more than 200 chartered surveyors from Meath, Westmeath, Louth, Monaghan and Cavan are expected to attend. It’s certainly a sector on the bounce back.