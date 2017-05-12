Luxury new homes on Howth Road sell out in three hours

A development of 16 luxury homes in Raheny, Dublin 5, launched at 3pm yesterday sold out completely by 6pm, making it the fastest new homes sell-out this year. The four-and five-bed houses, priced from €660,000 to €900,000, were built by northside developers MKN Property Group, who were also responsible for last year’s luxury Seascape scheme in Clontarf.

Lonsdale, at 726-728 Howth Road had been firmly targeted at the higher end of the market, specifically to families trading up or down from larger homes in the area. The scheme launched to the market on Thursday with media advertising and an open viewing at 3pm, and plans for further viewings today and on Saturday.

According to selling agent, Conor Gallagher of Gallagher Quigley, the viewings will still go ahead as there is a cancellation list in operation, and as a means of introducing potential buyers to MKN’s homes, because they have further schemes planned in the area. Deposits have been received for all 16 properties at Lonsdale.

The selling agents had operated a pre–launch list of about 25 interested buyers who had already identified houses in the scheme they were genuinely interest in. These parties were given a walk through of the properties on Monday and Tuesday and yesterday around 50 parties showed up for the public launch. “This was a different scenario to the frenzy of a first–time buyer scheme. There was no queuing, no rush when the doors opened. All of the buyers could afford to buy these homes without having to sell first.”

For MKN it is a very healthy return on a site they purchased for around €3.4m in two phases between 2007 and 2014. Yesterday’s launch grossed about €12m for the developers.

The lightning-quick sale is indicative of the dire shortage of housing stock at every level of the market, and it follows closely on the heels of the near sell-out of the Cosgrave-built Hanover Loft apartments scheme in the Docklands last weekend where 12 out of 15 apartments (starting at €415,000 for a one-bed) sold at launch.

The Raheny sales followed the near sell-out of the Cosgrave-built Hanover Loft apartments scheme

In February a luxury southside scheme, Knockrabo in Goatstown, sold 23 homes averaging around €900,000 per unit within three days, netting around €20million for developers, Whelan.