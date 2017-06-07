Love green city space? Enjoy Dublin’s Garden Squares day

Dublin Civic Trust’s Garden Squares day – on Saturday, June 10th – has become a special event in the summer calendar for lovers of historic urban spaces. Now in its eighth year, it offers members of the public free guided walking tours of the city’s most prominent Georgian squares and their associated parks or gardens.

This year’s itinerary includes a tour of Merrion Square by Geraldine Walsh, chief executive of Dublin Civic Trust, starting from the Oscar Wilde Statue at 10.30am; a tour of Mountjoy Square by Karin O’Flanagan, resident and secretary of Mountjoy Square Society, starting from the steps of 54 Mountjoy Square West at 10.30am; tours of Fitzwilliam Square at noon and 1pm by Graham Hickey, conservation director, Dublin Civic Trust (meeting at the Dublin Bikes station on Pembroke St) and a tour of Parnell Square at 2.30pm by James Kelly, conservation architect and chairman of Dublin Civic Trust, meeting at the gates to the Garden of Remembrance.

Children’s tours of the Natural History Museum on Merrion Square will take place at 2.15pm and 3.30pm. Young people will also enjoy the art and nature workshops from 2pm to 4pm in Mountjoy Square, held as part of the celebrations of the upgrades to the park and restoration of the wrought iron railings.