Know your Eircode? Digits now give data on your property value

A new online tool allows users to access area-specific financial information on the housing market by typing in their Eircode.

The interactive House Price service, launched by the Central Statistic Office (CSO) on Friday, gives an instant breakdown on average property purchase trends over a 12 month period.

It also allows users to identify the types of buyers in the area and to compare prices against the national 12 month average.

The data breakdown is accessed by going onto the CSO website and entering the first three digits of a specific Eircode, or by typing in the name of the area.

Gregg Patrick a statistician at the CSO’s residential property prices division said: “The new tool, located on our website, provides everyone from first time buyers, to media and policy makers with easy access to valuable information regarding the residential property market in a given area.”

It has been designed to accompany the recently launched Residential Property Price Index (RPPI) for Ireland which covers all market transactions in the residential property market and measures price change with greater accuracy.

The new service can be accessed here.