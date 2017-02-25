The bidet is back: what’s new in bathrooms

Bathrooms are a true barometer of the economy, fashion, taste and the mood of the nation. There was the post-war austerity of the 1950s (cold linoleum floors, threadbare towels, wall-mounted electric two-bar heaters), flashy flower power colours of the 60s (pastel suites and psychedelic vinyl wallpaper), and the so-called sophistication of the 70s (avocado or burgundy suites, fitted carpet running up the side of the bath, gold swan neck taps, unhygienic fluffy toilet mats and loo seat covers and dolls whose crinoline dresses discreetly hid rolls of toilet paper).

In the 80s glamour became key, with Hollywood-style lights over vanity unit mirrors, corner baths and dramatic sunken baths accessed by a flight of wide steps.

The emphasis altered from bathing to showering in the 1990s, as we were cash rich and time poor, so could no longer luxuriate for hours in a tub. Separate shower enclosures became the must-have, along with bidets (very European) and decorative wall tiles with co-ordinating borders.

By the time we reached the manic millennium, bathrooms had become sanctuaries and had doubled in size. We turned to calming tones of beige, cream and taupe and spent fortunes on natural stone tiles, jacuzzi and whirlpool baths, fluffy white towels and wall hung designer toilets with soft-close seats.

So what does the bathroom barometer indicate now?

Today’s bathrooms are all about good design and quality materials rather than extravagant proportions and blatant bling.

En-suite

The average new build four-bed house will have at least two en-suite bath or shower rooms and it may not be long before the main bathroom becomes obsolete, as all bedrooms will be expected to have their own en-suite facilities.

Recently, I’ve been reversing work done throughout the Celtic Tiger days, when numerous average four-bedroom homes were reduced to three-bed, as owners treated themselves to luxurious en-suite bathrooms and dressing rooms. As the time has now come for many of this generation to downsize, these spacious master suites will have to revert to bedrooms, otherwise their properties will not even appear on the radar, when prospective buyers search the internet for a four-bed home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tony Murphy, bathroom sales manager at Tilestyle in Dublin, has an encyclopedic knowledge of bathrooms. He claims that baths are back in vogue, both as a focal point, and as somewhere to relax after a stressful day or an energetic workout.

“People plan a bathroom to last 20 years; they’ve got to get it right. The Germans take this into consideration and design barrier-free bathroom access, to allow comfort for all generations and those with physical restrictions.” Murphy attributes German bathroom design to concern for health and wellbeing and belief in the natural healing powers of hydrotheraphy, including baths of all descriptions and steam showers.

Shower toilets

Somewhat surprisingly, Murphy says that bidets are back, “due to different cultures now living in Ireland”, although they will eventually be replaced by shower toilets which automatically wash and dry you. However, at €3,400 for the Geberit Aquaclean Sela, few may be indulging in such extravagant ablutions.

Bathroom decor is diverse these days, although grey continues to be the neutral of choice. Subway/metro tiles are still popular, plus hexagonal pre-mixed patterned tiles (Moroccan-style) in faded colours for a distressed appearance, Carrara marble (either natural stone or porcelain) for a classical look, timber effect for a rustic feel and 3D tiles for feature walls.

Murphy believes that the most important bathroom is the one located closest to the living room. Some are aspirational, (even if minuscule and tucked under the stairs) when decorated in Versailles style, with gold, gilt, frills, flounces, tassels, tie-backs and festoon curtains. Some are naughty, include toilet humour, and are decorated with gay abandon, in homes which are otherwise utterly conservative and restrained.

Bathrooms say more about the home owner than any other room in the house, and that’s not down to the fittings. The contents of bathroom cabinets are more revealing than credit card statements, providing intimate details of who is suffering what ailments – courtesy of the pharmacy labels on potions, lotions, creams and medication. It’s better to stow these away somewhere else as guests will generally open a bathroom cabinet.

My pet bathroom hates include toilets which take centre stage and are the first thing to catch your eye, and infuriating electricians who locate wiring at far too low a level above wash basins – necessitating having to bend double to see yourself in the mirror. Equally annoying are low shower heads, which threaten to decapitate anyone over 5ft in height and make hair washing a nightmare, and the irritating lack of choice of in bathroom light fittings. Unlike most of Europe, the UK and Ireland have strict rules and regulations for these. You can get around them by using exterior-rated fittings instead.

Much like kitchens, bathrooms involve virtually every building trade and require precise planning from the outset. Don’t be tempted to wing it, as the end result will be infuriating and will cost a fortune to rectify. Instead, iron out all the issues in advance by drawing it up to scale (both floor plans and elevations).