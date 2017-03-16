Seven reasons to use an architect when renovating

A good architect will save you money and guide you through the process

Denise O'Connor

It can be hard to see past how you currently use your home but an architect can see areas where you could make better use of space and help you to achieve your vision. Photograph: Ruth Maria Murphy

Involving an architect in your home renovation or extension project isn’t just a good idea, it’s essential. Of course, I hear you say, as an architect I would say that, but employing an architect is about much more than hiring someone who will provide a great design.

We spend a lot of time in our homes and how they are designed has a profound impact on how we behave and how we feel. So hiring an expert to ensure that the best of care and attention goes into how our home is reconfigured or extended should be a priority.

Here are seven reasons why hiring an architect for your renovation is essential:

1. A good architect, who is experienced in home design, will save you money and guide you through the process every step of the way. From initial design ideas to recommendations for trades and suppliers, your architect has a wealth of experience you can tap into.

2. Architects understand the build process inside out and will be able to prepare and assist so that you don’t become overwhelmed.They will advise when certain decisions need to be made and will be there to answer questions from the builder as they arise. Once the builder starts on site things move really quickly. You will need to make a lot of decisions in a short period of time and unless you have the answers you could face delays and a lot of extra expense.

Strong relationships

3. Experienced architects will have built strong relationships with contractors, builders and suppliers – all of whom will be relying on the architect for future work – so will be far more likely to deliver a good service than you would get if you were to manage the build yourself.

4. There’s a misconception that telling an architect how much you have to spend will result in you going over budget. This is absolutely not the case. In order to advise you properly your architect will need to know how much you have to spend or how much you are comfortable spending. This is the only way to guide you on how best to invest your money to ensure you get the very best results within your budget.

5. Architects know what will add value and what won’t. They will also advise on where it’s worth spending on structural elements and where you can scale back, such as with finishes etc. to stay within budget.

6. A good architect will take an impartial view and come up with ideas that you would never have considered yourself. They will ask you questions about how you currently use your home and what your hope for the new design will be. This kind of analysis will allow them to come up with solutions that solve your problems both now and in the future.

Share ideas

Sometimes people feel if they share their ideas that it will influence the architect’s designs, but this is not the case. The more information you can give the better the outcome will be. You know your home and will have ideas about how you want to change it. It’s important that you communicate these to your architect so they really understand what your vision for your home is and they can offer a solution that best suits you.

7. Architects are also trained to identify untapped potential, by thinking practically as well as creatively. It can be hard to see past how you currently use your home but an architect can see areas where you could make better use of space and help you to achieve your vision, ensuring your home not only looks great but functions well too.

Rather than looking at it like an expense, view it as an investment. The more you can improve your property, maximise the available space or even get permission for a larger extension, the more you stand to increase its value. By engaging an architect you will be able to create a home that works for you and your family, get the best value for money and create something that you couldn’t have done better yourself.

Denise O’Connor is an architect and design consultant @OptimiseDesign

