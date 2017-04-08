Pet beds: cat caves, bespoke aquariums and plush poodle cushions

Manchester-based luxury dog bedding brand Charley Chau sells slumber set-ups in wicker, wood and rattan as well as a range of deliciously soft mattresses and snuggly beds that canines go crazy for. New to the collection is the Deeply Dishy dog bed (above) in contrasting teal and fuschia velour. It comes in two sizes, small (about €172) and medium (about €207), with an optional waterproof liner (from €16.50), all ex-delivery. charleychau.com

Whatever your pet preferences, Omlet has to be the go-to site for designer habitats from its new and perhaps barking mad Fido Studio, a stylish alternative to the typical dog crate that comes with what just might be the word’s first fitted wardrobe and mirror to minimise doggie fashion faux paws, from €199.99, to its chicken swing for some fowl play time in the garden, €29.99. It also has a rather swish primrose-yellow Beehaus from €599. A hive to give your outdoor space the most discerning buzz, it offers talking-point homes for all creatures great and small. omlet.ie

Birdcages have long been used as decorative tropes in homes. This contemporary realisation by Rockett St George offers a wonderful storage solution for books, plants, knick-knacks or even bed linen. You could also customise the antiqued iron design to house a collection of taxidermied birds, which you can pick up at country auctions. The three-shelf system is sizeable but relatively shallow, measuring 137.5cm by 156.5cm by 41.5cm. It costs about €686, ex-delivery, from this English online store. rockettstgeorge.co.uk

This pair of cat caves has been made with the modern cat in mind. Hand-crafted using natural ecological Australian merino wool into felted forms that felines love to play in, curl up in and snooze in or lie on top of, the cave comes in lots of colours: the one you choose may depend on your cat’s coat; the dark grey is probably the most classic shade. But a marmalade cat, for example, might look more at home in the birch green or sky blue beds. Each cave costs about €59, ex-delivery, from German-based website DaWanda and can accommodate pets of up to 8kg. dawanda.com

Aquascaping is the latest buzzword in aquariums, says the London-based firm Aquarium Architecture, which has created some of the most lavish bespoke fish homes in the city’s swishest boroughs, with some of the specimens costing as much as a couple of thousand pounds each. Minimal freshwater designs are currently in vogue, such as one tank set into a dividing wall between two rooms in Bloomsbury, while the landing of this trophy home in Henley features an Amazonian biotype. aquariumarchitecture.com

The poshest of pooches will love to bed down in this blush pink velvet, French-style limed wood surround day bed. Featuring plump, deep buttoned cushioning and double-piped detailing on its velvet panelling, this imminently Instragrammable design comes in just this one feminine colour and costs €565, from Bushell Interiors. bushellinteriors.com