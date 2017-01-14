Noguchi Akari lantern, 1950

Japanese designer said to start a home, all that was needed was ‘a room, a tatami [mat] and Akari’

Bernice Harrison

Akari lamps and shades were made in the traditional way of handmade paper with a fine bamboo frame, with a metal wire stretcher and support

Akari lamps and shades were made in the traditional way of handmade paper with a fine bamboo frame, with a metal wire stretcher and support

 

Trend-watchers are predicting a Japanese influence on interiors in 2017 which sounds austere and difficult until you think that many first flats, student digs or starter homes feature at least one Japanese inspired element – a paper lampshade.

The designer who refined the look in a strikingly architectural way was Isamu Noguchi (1904-1988), the Japanese-American sculptor who was so prolific and well-regarded that he had his first retrospective in the United States in 1968 at the Whitney Museum in New York. In 1950 he designed his first paper lanterns inspired by traditional Japanese Gifu lanterns.

He called his take on the old form “Akari”, meaning light but also suggesting weightlessness, and his abstract shapes for standing lamps and shades were clearly sculptural. They were made in the traditional way of handmade paper with a fine bamboo frame, with a metal wire stretcher and support.

Noguchi’s philosophy of home was admirably Spartan – all you needed, he said, to start a home was “a room, a tatami [mat] and Akari”. There are many paper lanterns and few are Noguchi: to spot a genuine one, look for the stamp of a red sun, half-moon with the word Japan written under the symbol.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.