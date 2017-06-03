New season Le Creuset goes green; garden rooms and how to furnish them

OUTDOOR SEATING SORTED

No outdoor dining space is complete without what house-and-home gurus Neptune call the “three amigos”. Essential components of any comfortable alfresco eatery, they are the table, the chair and the parasol. For dinner in the round, Neptune’s solid teak Bordeaux table (€4,646 for table, chairs and parasol) will seat six people comfortably. The circular shape suits any outdoor scheme, but if you prefer square, the rectangular Monaco washed-granite table (€990) is the one for you. For a smaller space the Asthall two-seater table and chair set (€990) is sleek, stylish and – with a frame made from galvanised steel and incorporating Swiss-made polythene weave, a material more usually found on the soles of skis – tough enough to be left outside in all weathers. Meanwhile, the Chatto armchair (€936), woven from Neptune’s “all-weather wicker” and equipped with a weatherproof cushion, is made for relaxing at any hour of the day. Espresso at breakfast time? Supper under the stars? Sorted. neptune.com

LET THE FLOOR FLOW OUTSIDE



Halo Tiles has some new textured porcelain ranges from Italy, which come in varying sizes and thicknesses

Designers are forever singing the praises of the “outdoor living room” – which is all very well, until our famously capricious summer weather produces soggy cushions, squelchy throws and green slimy stuff popping up everywhere. Easy cleaning is an often forgotten element when planning an al fresco dining space, and the latest 3D tiles can help. Halo Tiles has some new textured porcelain ranges from Italy, which come in varying sizes and thicknesses; they can be used around an outdoor stove or fireplace to create a focal point, helping to connect interior and exterior spaces. The Cubics range recreates the look, tones and feel of natural stone in warm beiges or cool whites and greys. London Brick gives a clean, geometric look – and Wall Art is inspired by natural wood, fusing shades from sands and taupes to soft bleached greys. According to Patrick Doyle, managing director of Halo Tiles, “In the open-plan home, being able to throw open the living room doors to a nicely designed outdoor living space is increasingly popular as people factor entertaining into their home design.” These tiles don’t just look good, however: they’re waterproof, anti-scratch and stain-resistant. All ranges are on display in the Halo Tiles showrooms in Camolin, Co Wexford, easily accessed from the M50/M11. halotiles.ie

POT ENVY



Pot envy: new green casserole dishes from Le Creuset

For each new season there’s a new Le Creuset colour and so here is the Rosemary collection that’s available across the complete range of casseroles, grills, dishes, ramekins and salt and pepper mills. It’s designed to chime with the the Pantone Colour Institute’s 2017 Colour of the Year: Greenery, but like most Le Creuset kit it should last a lot longer than a year. The casseroles are indestructable and this green is a keeper. Casserole dishes €260 each from Arnotts. arnotts.ie

SET THE MOOD



West Elm’s abstract brushstroke salad plates

We eat with our eyes so while casual dining is here to stay it is now taking a more layered approach to dressing the table; the right linen napkins, table runners, smart flatware and tableware make guests’ mouths water – before you ever serve a single morsel. Avoca’s playful Zaza desert plates, €14.95 each and matching pitcher, €39.95, is one way to go. British linen house Murmur’s Japanese-inspired table runners, about €28 each, and Shimi napkins, €9.25 and Zen-inspired stoneware, from €11.60 for a side plate to €37 for a serving bowl is another while West Elm’s abstract brushstroke salad plates, about €14 each, pictured, will have some guests trying to take them home in their handbags. The American chain also has a limited edition of salad plates featuring the works of 20th century artist Robert Rauschenberg, about €14 each that any host would love to receive.

Murmur.co.uk; Avoca.com; Westelm.co.uk