Interiors news: Hot seats in pop-up stores and Penneys’ tropical touch

Pop-up style at CHQ

If you’re looking for some fresh furniture ideas then head to Moodlii, a pop-up shop in the CHQ Building on Custom House Quay, Dublin.

Englishman Neal Bailey has spent 15 years working in office fit-outs, sourcing much of the furniture from Poland where, he says, half of Europe’s furniture is made. But it was when he started looking for pieces for his own home that he saw a gap in the market for mid-priced pieces that have clean lines, are Nordic in feel and are made from high-quality materials.

Big ticket buys include the well-formed contemporary Sosa sofa upholstered in a durable wool, from €4,555. Affordable pieces include Model 55, a dining chair, from €149; and Junit’s Memphis-inspired pendant lamps, €199 each. If you’re doing a modern extension ask the firm’s interior architect, Illaria Ferrari, for advice. The Rome native has worked with Fendi on its store fit-outs. The showroom is open until June 24th, 10am-6pm, Monday-Saturday.

Moodlii.com

Design thinking

We don’t often get a chance to ponder the philosophy of interior design, but an event at Lost Weekend’s George’s Street premises in Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin this week brings together representatives from three thoughtful European design houses – Carl Hansen and Son, cc-tapis, and Louis Poulsen – to talk about their approaches to the craft, as well as the business, of furniture, textile and lighting production.

Founded in France, designed in Milan and made in Nepal, cc-tapis uses undyed raw materials and innovative weaving patterns in its hand-knotted rugs. The Danish workshop of Carl Hansen has, since it opened in 1908, unveiled such design classics as the Wishbone Chair. Louis Poulsen’s architectural light fittings, meanwhile, are designed to reflect and support the rhythm of natural light. On Wednesday evening at 6pm, there will be a presentation from each company – as well as a chance to win a Wishbone Chair, and a host of special offers. For an invitation, email events@lostweekend.ie

Riot of bedtime colour from Penneys

Bedlinen from Penneys, from €4

When summer skies are stubbornly grey – as, let’s face it, they often are in these parts – there’s nothing like a splash of colour to brighten your home. Did I say splash? More like a deluge, actually. But we’re not talking rain here, we’re talking rainforest.

The summer homewares collections from Penneys are a riot of strong shapes and intense contrasts, and no wimping out is permitted: to get the look, you’ve got to plunge headlong into a jungle of batik-style prints and layer upon layer of clashing patterns. Transform your bedroom into a Death-in-Paradise-style boudoir with a richly-hued double duvet cover (€20), quilted throw (€20) and lots and lots of cushions: lotus flower cushions (€4), animal-print oblong cushions (€8) and faux velvet cushions (€8). Add an elephant LED light (€14), a couple of leopard-print candles (€4) and you can enjoy a totally tropical summer – whatever the weather.

Modern classics

Eero Saarinen’s famously calming Womb Chair (€5,252)

Pop into Dublin city centre today and you’ll be in time to catch the final day of RESIDE, a pop-up shop showcasing classic, contemporary and futuristic designs by some of the top names in Scandinavian and Italian interiors. It marks a move into domestic furniture by the workplace interiors company Walls to Workstations, and among the most recognisable pieces on show are Ron Arad’s sculptural Victoria and Albert two-seater sofa (€8,536) from the seating company Moroso; Eero Saarinen’s famously calming Womb Chair (€5,252) from Knoll, and Fritz Hansen’s Lune sofa (€4,800). Gubi’s Grasshoppa cheeky Floor Lamp (€460) will make you laugh out loud, and Muuto’s practical but beautiful Stacked Shelving (€142) will inspire you to get your clutter in gear. RESIDE is at Fumbally Exchange, Dame Lane, Dublin 2, 10am- 5pm today. residebyw2w.ie