IDI Irish Design Awards shortlist ticks boxes

A gold kitchen, a low budget renovation and a Georgian makeover are among the shortlist of this year’s Institute of Designers in Ireland Awards.

SHINING EXAMPLE

This glorious kitchen in a house on Leinster Road is designed as a piece of furniture in its own right and was created using the Japanese concept of wabi-sabi, which celebrates real aesthetics rather than overly manicured perfection.

It’s a school of thought that impressed the designer, American Patrick McKenna, when he first visited Japan as a student of international studies. He had gone to learn the language but also acquired a whole new way of thinking and seeing the world. “It was an eye-opening experience,” he recalls. “As a country they really understand design but they don’t shout about it. It is quietly subtle and, as a result, there is good interplay between the manmade and nature.”

His first job was with an American construction firm Jefferson Homes supplying timber-frame homes to the Kobe area after the 1995 Hanshin earthquake. It was very hands-on, McKenna says. “Working with American and Japanese craftsmen was like a joinery apprenticeship and made me very spatially aware.”

Then he met Irish woman Aideen Ward who lured him to Ireland where he met Shane Kummer who had then taken over his family business, Delgrey Kitchens. Working with architects on projects, they had a staff of 25 at one stage. It is now defunct.

When he set up in business on his own, he called the company WabiSabi in homage to his early inspiration and retained the same craftsmanship principles. “It’s always been about setting out that vision for a beautiful space,” he says.”

His Leinster Road project, a brass kitchen in a one-bedroom apartment within a large Georgian house that you can stay in on Airbnb (search for Grand Georgian apartment), captures that restrained essence. It is set in a two-storey over basement house that was renovated by artist John Gerrard, his sister Esther Gerrard and her husband Ed Coveney. The three co-own the building. Ed is a furniture designer and Esther is a landscape architect and together they run a firm called Elements of Action and live with their kids on two floors of the building.

“It is their collective aesthetic that was crucial to the success of the project,” explains McKenna. “What was important to all was that the 200-year-old story of the house be told. The walls were patched in render that was sympathetic to the original lime plaster, a slightly raw finish that develops its own patina.”

The idea behind the galley kitchen, with its Paul Evans-like brass “veneer” form was that the piece of furniture would feel like a monolith, a single block, McKenna explains. The counters are also brass with bevelled joins to render the edges smooth and tactile.

Its birch ply interior has been painted a dark chocolate brown that makes the brass sing. The simple modern stainless steel sink is from Hafele and the tap was bought as a chrome-plated design and sanded down to reveal its brass interior.

The brass, which has been left unlacquered, will, if unpolished get a patina in time. But the owners like it shiny and so use Windolene to remove fingerprints and everyday marks and Brasso for a deeper clean.

See Wabisabi. ie, elementsofaction.net, johngerrard.net

CREATIVELY COMPACT

This smart interior is the creative love child of a visual merchandiser who trained as an interior designer and one of architecture’s hippest firms, ABGC architects Andrew Brady and Gearóid Carvill.

The team behind the coolly-appointed Bunsen burger joints and Nowhere men’s boutiques like to play with ideas in their workshop before using them in projects. They first figure out how to make chairs, lighting and other such details that help to make their work stand out from the norm. The ideas range from the sleek to the downright barmy.

You may have seen the Lego table they designed for advertising agency Boys and Girls online. Made of 22,000 blocks, its construction went viral and has been viewed about a quarter of a million times since 2009.

It was their work with landscaper Helen Dillon on her former home in Ranelagh that brought them to the attention of Kate Cunniffe, a visual merchandiser with Ikea, who had previously worked with Greystones-based kitchen company Spendlove. Having trained in interior design she knew exactly what she wanted in her terraced Dublin 7 home and is responsible for all the colour and texture that you see in the compact 15sq m (160sq ft) extension.

She installed an Ikea Veddinge kitchen, added quartz worktops and painted the wall between the kitchen and dining room Juniper Ash from the Little Greene Paint Company. The cement tiles came from Best Tile in Waterford and were also used outside, sealed to become all-weather, to knit the two areas together. The Victorian-style radiators from Quinn Radiators were powdercoated in a matching colour. The space-saving built-in seating by Assembly Craft has storage drawers underneath.

See Abgc.ie

PARED-BACK SIMPLICITY

Piano Nobile is a project by Gavin Wheatley, Cyril O’Neill and Des Twomey of Plus Architecture, a company they set up together in 2011 after they lost their jobs when the firm they been working for went under.

While mainly commercial designers – they do a lot of work with the Comer Brothers and are currently working on the new Fallon & Byrne branch opening in the coming months in Rathmines’ Swan Centre – this two-storey over basement Victorian terraced house is one of a small number of residential projects they do each year.

To create the light-filled feeling throughout they took the back off the house, installed an internal courtyard to stream light into the heart of the building and added a two-storey extension to its rear.

Oak parquet flooring at hall level sets the contemporary tone and leads through to the kitchen, set on the return where similarly coloured wood floors add warmth to a pure white kitchen. It comprises streamlined floor to ceiling cabinetry using sprayed MDF to create simple clean lines. The countertops are Corian and have strips of white oak set into them. Hans Wegner’s wishbone chairs surround the long refectory-style dining table, Tense by MDF Italia, which is available from Minima.

Downstairs at garden level there’s an airy living room that overlooks the rear. Terrazo flooring wraps up the walls to create low-set seating and helps make the most of the underfloor heating. The large flat-screen TV has been set into a wall of storage that makes it recede and works well with the dark glass of the corner wood-burning stove, sourced from Lamartine Fireplaces. The pale mood underfoot is reflected outside in the use of granite slabs in the patio. Granite also forms the base for the iroko seating.

Plusarchitecture.ie