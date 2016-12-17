House Rules: on making tradition

Gemma Day proposed as a new tradition for dreary January

Gemma Tipton

Mince pies, baubles and candy canes ... all part of festive tradition. Photograph: Getty Images

Mince pies, baubles and candy canes ... all part of festive tradition. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Christmas is all about tradition. Well, it is also about presents, overeating, family – plus anxiety about all three. But let’s stick with the tradition. There’s midnight Mass perhaps, the tree and the beloved baubles that come out of their bags, dating from when we still had plastic, year after year.

I like that part, remembering Switzers and other shops now gone. There’s mince pies, and stockings, and the ornament we hang up on the way through to the dining room (for the one time a year we ever really use it), that no one actually likes.

Traditions come and go, while seductively making you think they’ve been around forever. I love our Christmas Day walk, looking at the festive dogs embarrassed by their tinsel collars, and marvelling at the shivering swimmers. When I was younger, carol singers came door-to-door. In Achill, I joined in the procession drumming in the New Year. Did they once do that all over Ireland?

Our newer traditions don’t quite match up. Christmas jumpers: once the preserve of the occasional unfortunate with a demon-knitter auntie or granny, they’re now a marketing spree.

The Twelve Pubs of Christmas comes with its own rules, so complex that you’d almost think it was a registered sport, though it’s both unpleasant and insane. Black Friday only makes sense if you have a couple of days off over Thanksgiving. The Big Day in Ireland used to be December 8th. The Feast of the Immaculate Conception transmogrified into people from the country coming up to Dublin to perform the secular miracle of changing cheques into presents.

Black Friday shows how marketing is behind a great many of our “new” traditions. Get enough retailers and PR companies to push something, and it becomes a Moment.

That’s why, in the spirit of keeping the economy afloat through the lean New Year, I’d like to propose a new tradition. It’s a risky business, after all, just look at Arthur’s Day, but if all the shops would like to get behind Gemma’s Day, at a date to be confirmed in late January, I’m sure we can make a go of it. Just send your presents to the office. And in the meantime, a very happy Christmas to you all.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.