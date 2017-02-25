House Rules: at home with amethyst

February’s birthstone is amethyst. Whether or not you were born around now, it’s worth taking a punt on some, as it is said to guard against drunkenness. The name comes from Greek a-méthystos, literally “not intoxicated”, and the crafty ancient Greeks wore amethyst jewellery and drank from carved amethyst cups in an effort to stay on the right side of rat-arsed. Over at Designyard, they’re awash with very lovely contemporary amethyst jewellery (designyardgallery.com), but at House Rules, while we love to be bedecked with semi-precious stones, we’re all about interiors.

The global site for all things exotic and eclectic in that vein is 1stdibs. Describing itself as “the world’s leading marketplace for the most beautiful things on earth” (nothing like a bit of understatement), it’s a handy port of call for amethyst décor. Especially if money is no object.

Find a pair of small amethyst side tables – ideal for holding your highballs – offered by Galerie Glustin, and a snip at €23,500. Or you could plump for a 1970s side table in glass and nickel with an amethyst attached, offered by Alan Moss at €1,846. It would be perfect for supporting an ice bucket, or a pair of martini glasses. Then peer at yourself in your sober state in a Willy Daro amethyst mirror from Jean Luc Ferrand at €2,900. Shipping extra, all at 1stdibs.com.

Amethyst cathedral

Closer to home, and less earth shatteringly expensive, you can pick up an amethyst wand for €34.50, or a stone or two for €1.50 each at the Rock Shop in Liscannor, Co Clare (therockshop.ie); while at Crystal Earth (crystalearth.ie), you can bag an amethyst obelisk for €292, or just a rather pretty cluster that you could put in a dish alongside your bar snacks, starting at around a tenner plus p&p. Moonstone.ie have a whopping great geode – described as an Amethyst Cathedral. At 30 per cent off, it’s €104.95.

And finally, if you’re the hopeful type who imagines that even the idea of amethyst might do it, plus you want somewhere soft to lay your head in case that approach doesn’t work, check out a range of amethyst-coloured cushions and throws from €55 at Harvey Norman (harveynorman.ie).