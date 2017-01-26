Home gyms– a fad or forever

It is that time of year again where gym owners are laughing all the way to the bank. Gym membership sign-ups soar in January. According to the Philip Lee Sports Report last year, a quarter of our adult population – almost 900,000 people – are members of a gym. Of those who are not members, another 900,000 of them used to be.

For those ex-members, 64 per cent say it was a case that they could no longer afford membership. For another 17 per cent, it was the gym environment that turned them off. For others, it is not having the flexibility to maintain a certain hour on a certain day, so this may go some part to explaining the rise in home gyms.

If you are thinking of going the whole hog, I have come across some nice builds that might even make the prospect of sweating it out for an hour enticing. Typically, though, you would want to be an avid gym-goer or consistent trainer to consider adapting or extending to accommodate a home gym or to include one in your new build plan. If, however, fitness is high up on your priority list, then a home gym is a wonderful luxury.

The space inside is generally quite basic, so the build cost would not be as high as if it were a kitchen or living room, for example. If you are converting an existing room, then you already working with a given size. If you are building new, then think about what has to go in there. Measure the gear you have already and think about additional equipment you may add.

Gym equipment is large – even a rowing machine and a bike will have a box room swamped in no time – and I have seen new-build home gyms quickly get cramped, to the frustration of their owners. At least 16sq m if building is optimal, and try and go with a high ceiling too, three metres plus. This will make a huge difference to the feel and temperature of the room.

Flooring is key. There are some nice composite rubber products perfect for the job. They come in various colours and are bought in tiles or, preferably, in rolls. This flooring will protect the floor underneath, your equipment, and reduce noise levels. Available from specialist stockists, it can be laid directly over a concrete floor. On a new floor, it may be worth putting in a finished floor first and placing mats over this in various positions, so the room can be converted to another use if, God forbid, the gym rush wanes.

If you are not overlooked, go for big windows, dropping low to the floor. These will provide a more expansive view and make the room brighter and fresh. If privacy is an issue, you may have to think about high-level windows and roof windows. Either way, roof windows are always nice.

Good ventilation is also important. Trickle vents on windows and some good mechanical ventilation should be installed, too. Mirrors are a good addition, not for vanity purposes but to give the room a bigger feel. You can also keep an eye on your technique.

Lots of power points are a must for various machines, TV, music equipment and a little fridge and coffee machine to really top it off. After all, you want to make this a room you enjoy. Good lighting is also something you should consider. When it comes to colour, according to Architectural Digest, a soothing colour palette and crisp, clean accents will establish a relaxed but focused environment. Blues can have a cooling effect when the going gets hot.

Good luck with it – and remember, you can pay for a home gym but unfortunately you can’t buy willpower.