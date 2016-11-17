Expert advice – is it always worth it?

When embarking on a building or renovation project, there are a raft of professional fees that need to be factored in on top of the direct cost of the build.

On most average-sized extensions and renovations there will be a minimum outlay for an architect and an engineer. On bigger renovations a quantity surveyor may be advisable too. So what do these professionals do for you?

While we know that architects get what we want down on paper while devising the best use of space, they also do a whole lot more than that. Never underestimate the importance of a good set of construction drawings. I’m always amazed at the amount of work homeowners carry out without thinking of consulting an architect.

Having a decent set of drawings delivers an idea of the finished layout and, maybe more importantly, enables contractors to tender for it more accurately, minimising the need for variations or extras. The more detail you have in your drawings and specs, the more confident you can be that the tender price you have got is the realistic finishing cost of the project. With good drawings, differences between returned tenders should be quite low.

Where the plans are vague, the builder is going to have you on speed-dial, bombarding you with questions as dimensional quandaries arise. If you are in full-time work, this is going to get very frustrating for everyone, trying to get issues resolved and the project flow maintained. Having an architect on hand to field these calls for you can be invaluable.

They will also provide a range of other services, including setting the brief and budget, navigating the planning process, obtaining and assessing tenders for the project, managing consultants such as surveyors and engineers, monitoring costs, resolving disputes and administrating the construction contract, as well as helping with interior finishes such as flooring, kitchens, paint colours, and so on.

Vision

Ros Criostóir, of Sheehan and Barry Architects in Ranelagh, Dublin, says: “Using an architect will bring a vision and delight to any design, lifting it above the ordinary. It will enhance the quality and value of your building whilst bringing clear ideas and an understanding of what can be achieved to both the client and the contractor. With a good client/architect relationship, the benefit to the building and everyone involved is potentially priceless.”

Nils Finne, of Finne Architects, a Best of Houzz award-winning architect based in Seattle, describes his ideal clients as “honest, open, flexible, realistic and decisive”. Being open to your architect’s ideas and making decisions in a timely fashion should help any project run more smoothly.

The architect’s fee will depend on the scope of their appointment. When choosing, it is important that you communicate well with them and that you like their style. Look at the work in their portfolio and compare it with others to see what you do and don’t like, and then make an informed choice.

An engineer, on the other hand, is there to make sure the maths stack up in terms of the structural elements. Engineers design and sign off on any structural works and their specifications, such as the type of steel beams required, foundation details or the size of roof timbers to be used.

On more costly projects, engaging a quantity surveyor to keep an eye on the finances can be very helpful. Quantity surveyor Andrew O’Kelly, from O’Kelly Partnerships, says they will “help with getting a detailed bill of quantities prepared, evaluating tenders, keeping tabs on variations and payments, and ensuring that the contract is comprehensively prepared”.

All this will ease your workload, and your architect’s, and may even pay for themselves, too, in what they save you.

Professional fees are likely to come in at about 20 per cent of the overall construction cost. O’ Kelly says it’s worth remembering that you are buying expertise and time which can amount to the same monetary cost. Even for a smaller job, it is always worth engaging a professional, so that the project can be fully and properly managed to a successful outcome.