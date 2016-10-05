Design Fair extended from weekend to fortnight affair

Signs on the economic recovery when the annual autumn Design Fair at Beacon South Quarter in Dublin’s Sandyford Estate has been extended from the usual weekend-long event to a two-week affair.

It is already a week under way and flagship stores including Bo Concept, Roche Bobois, Kube, Calligaris, SOUL and Red Earth, have been running offers and in-store events. This Saturday visitors can meet architect and RTÉ’s Home of the Year show judge Declan O’Donnell. Between 2pm and 4pm he will be available to meet customers and answer design-related queries.

The event has also been timed to coincide with the launch of a luxurious new collection from Christian Lacroix for Roche Bobois. Expect materials and designs incorporating wood, shiny brass and silk screen printing on lacquered wood.