Dún Laoghaire celebrates contemporary Nordic style

Our love affair with Nordic design continues and for those who can’t get enough of the pared-back design aesthetic a celebration starts today in Dún Laoghaire and continues for three weeks. Hosted by Nordic Now, which has been championing the contemporary design movement since it opened its premises on Lower Georges Street 18 months ago, visitors can attend an exhibition and series of weekly lectures featuring designers and educators from Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden.

The talks programme begins tonight with a presentation by Amy Hunting of Norwegian design studio Hunting & Narud (huntingandnarud.com) and a drinks reception hosted by the Royal Norwegian embassy in Ireland.

Each Thursday a designer from a Nordic region will present their work, accompanied by a drinks reception from their respective embassy. Tickets to these and all Nordic Now events are free, and can be booked at: eventbrite.ie/e/nordic-now-tickets-27943569970

Funded by the Nordic Culture Fund, the exhibition is open Tuesday-Sunday between 10am and 6pm, until November 17th.