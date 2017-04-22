Crafty idea for veg; a table on the side and Roche Bobois

Roche Bobois, 10 years in Ireland

Ten years ago, before Ireland fell off a financial cliff, husband and wife team John and Dorothy Power opened a flagship showroom of luxury French furniture firm, Roche Bobois in Dublin. They were blissfully unaware of just how hard things were going to become. “A year after we opened the recession hit so business slowed down considerably and we had some very challenging years,” Dorothy admits, but they adapted the business and built strong relationships with interior designers and architects that helped connect them with those who were still spending.

And while the brand sells super fashion-forward furniture and accessories that grace the pages of all the style bibles, for the Irish comfort is key. “It’s a big factor in selling our sofas,” she explains. Many come with adjustable foot and headrests, adding a level of personalisation to the pieces that recliner-loving Homer Simpson wouldn’t recognise. “We never thought we would sell sofas with an electrical mechanism but because the technology is being modified constantly these designs look sleek – you’d never know they had these creature comforts built-in.”

Are people spending again? The brand’s Mah Jong sofa, a floor cushion arrangement that can be configured to fit any space, is its hero product. A full set costs a whopping €20,000 at the Dublin shop where seven or eight have sold in the past 24 months, according to Dorothy.

The couple are on their way to Paris to get a closer look at the range which includes pieces by designers Sacha Lakic, Cristophe Delcourt and reissues by Cedric Ragot, to buy for autumn. Roche-bobois.com

Stack your veg

Vegetables are a problem. I mean, they’re wonderful: as a vegetarian, I’m seriously devoted to my organic spuds, curly kale and long-stem broccoli. But when they’re shoved into the bottom drawer of the fridge – or worse, when they escape and make their way across the worktop, shedding leaves, stalks and bits of soil as they go – well, it’s not a good look for any kitchen. Enter Adrian Coen, a furniture designer and maker based in Ballymount, Dublin, who has come up with a functional and fun storage solution. Coen, who trained in a craft-based course at the University of Gothenburg, Sweden, wants to inspire people to cook and eat in a healthier way, and his freestanding “harvest” unit shows off the shapes, colours and forms of fruit and vegetables, making them not only more manageable but a lot more munchable into the bargain. Tempered glass dishes can be adjusted to various heights, while hessian bags – designed in collaboration with Coen’s dressmaker mother, Marie – are perfect for storing onions and potatoes. Made to order, the “harvest” is available in prime European oak or ash, and costs €670. adriancoenfurniture.com

On the side

Side tables aren’t necessarily shy and retiring, in fact, a well-dressed console can transform the look of an entire room. Manufacturers Titchmarsh & Goodwin make it easy to turn the tables on tired decor by offering its English Oak Console in 25 different colours and finishes. Fancy an easygoing Scandi look? Then go for a natural table set against wood panelling, pastel hues and bright pops of colour. For a romantic nautical feel, choose a warm walnut tone and add some maritime morsels – while an up-to-the-minute vibe can be achieved with dark wood, industrial accessories and a statement wall. Tables can be made in whatever size you require, and delivered from the T&G warehouse in Suffolk, at prices starting from £1,995 (€2,390). titchmarsh-goodwin.co.uk