At home with fashion designer Lucy Nagle

Wicklow-born Lucy Nagle studied interior design at KLC School of Design in London and worked in various interior design firms throughout the noughties. Her favourite part of the job was sourcing textiles and designing small pieces and accessories, which made her transition into fashion a natural move. After moving back to Dublin, she launched her eponymous cashmere collection in Brown Thomas in 2013 and it has gone from strength to strength, thanks to a strong social media presence and impressive celebrity following. Nagle lives in Foxrock in south County Dublin, with her husband, Jamie, and their two little boys.

Describe your interiors style

I’m drawn to light, airy spaces, with tones of natural light. And textiles – lots and lots of textiles. Studying interior design gave me a real appreciation for good, classic design, but I love to add contemporary touches and pops of colour via texture. I love to walk into a room that has a classic feeling, but when you look up close, there are lots of little surprises – details on pieces of furniture, an antique table with a contemporary sculpture or lamp on top, or traditional fabrics on a sofa, with cushions you might not expect, like my tie-dye, tassel cushions. I had these made with classic tassel edging, but in a modern blue tie-dye fabric that lifts the whole sitting room.

Lucy Nagle’s cushions made with classic tassel edging, but in a modern blue tie-dye fabric lift the whole sitting room. Photograph: Aidan Crawley

Comfort is always key; everything must be inviting and make you feel instantly relaxed. My take on fashion is the same – quality, comfortable basics with just the right amount of subtle detailing.

Which room do you most enjoy and why?

The kitchen, I love it, it’s a bright, open-plan area with a dining table and a sofa area. We spend a lot of time as a family there, and it’s perfect for the baby to crawl around in too. The kitchen was already there when we moved in, but we painted it in my favourite colour: Farrow & Ball London Stone.

What items do you love the most and why?

The duck foot lamp from Porta Romana in London is one of Lucy Nagle’s favourite pieces in her home. Photograph: Aidan Crawley

The duck foot lamp from Porta Romana in London. I absolutely love this, it has an element of fun, and it’s something a bit different too. It sits on an antique console table in the drawing room – it’s the right mix of old with new, which I love. We also have two bronze sheep sculptures that sit at the fireplace. I love these little guys; they were a wedding present too, so they’re special.

Two bronze sheep sculptures were a wedding present, so they’re very special to Lucy Nagle. Photograph: Aidan Crawley

Who is your favourite designer? Do you own any of their work?

Hands-down, Nicholas Haslam. I love his interior design style and his carefully sourced furniture. He fuses his luxurious styling with lots of unusual, sought-out pieces from all over the globe. His furniture is always amazing quality and stand-out. We have one of his aged-look convex mirrors and a very special bone-inlay hall table. I had my eye on it for years; it’s a one-off piece, and it adds the perfect amount of detail to the hallway against a neutral backdrop.

Lucy Nagle loves her Nicholas Haslam bone-inlay hall table. Photograph: Aidan Crawley

Do you collect anything specific?

I have a thing for photo frames; I love having loads of photos around the house, it just makes a house much more personal and homely. And scented candles and room diffusers, mostly by Jo Malone or Neom.

Which artist do you most admire?

I love Arthur Maderson’s work; his paintings are neo-impressionism, they remind me of the old impressionist styles I studied while doing art history in college.

The biggest interiors turn off for you?

Too much clutter and busyness. I like things to be clean, fresh, airy and, above all, comfortable.

Your favourite travel destination and why?

Italy, for sure. There’s so much art, culture and history, and then there’s the food, of course. I’ve been to Florence, Rome and Milan, but my favourite is the Amalfi coast. There’s an amazing small boutique hotel in Capri called JK Place. The minute I walked in; I wanted my home to look exactly the same, it’s stunning.

What does home mean to you?

Home is where the family is, for making memories and to relax, but it’s also my office. The fact that I use it for work, family and play means my surroundings are important. I spend a lot of time there.

If you had €100,000 to spend, what you would buy?

Art. I love the Irish artist, Liam O’Neill. Or some antique furniture, investment pieces with longevity I know I can hand down to my sons.