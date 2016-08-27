Changing fashions in dinner-plate dahlias

The ‘Café Au Lait’ dahlia is a rock-star flower, with its extravagantly-ruffled blooms the colour of a milky coffee, but it might have had its day in the sun

Fionnuala Fallon

 

If the world of floraculture has its rock stars, then the dahlia variety known as ‘Café Au Lait’ is definitely one of them. This summer Instagram is abuzz with flower farmers and wedding florists the world over proudly posting dreamy images of its extravagantly-ruffled blooms, each one as big as a dinner-plate and as befits its name, the colour of a milky coffee, but with subtle hints of blush-pink.

Indeed, so hugely popular is this particular dahlia that most American and European specialist suppliers of its fleshy tubers (which are planted in late spring) quickly sold out of it this year, resulting in anguished online pleas from gardeners.

The seeds of its global popularity were sown a few years ago when the flower featured in Martha Stewart Weddings, the American bridal magazine. Nowadays you’ll see its larger-than-life blooms featuring in countless bridal bouquets (just one flower is large enough to form a spectacular solo bouquet) as well as swanky wedding table arrangements.

So where did Dahlia ‘Café au Lait’ come from? And is some clever, modern plant breeder getting rich on the profits of its worldwide sales? 

To find out, I contacted UK dahlia tuber suppliers, Peter Nyssen, wh which is always on the look out for interesting varieties. It turns out that this great big show-off of a dinner-plate dahlia has been knocking around since the late 1960s, and was bred by the Dutch firm Bruidegom. Nyssen’s chief buyer, Karen Lynes, first saw it in a Dutch grower’s plot about 20 years ago and fell instantly in love with it: “It has all the characteristics you want in a dahlia; great flower shape, size and colour and a strong, bushy growth habit.”

It’s since become one of Nyssen’s bestsellers, its dreamy-coloured flowers the perfect accompaniment to the nostalgic shades of ivory, peaches, apricot and cream that are all the rage amongst brides in recent years. Flower fashions come and go, of course, and already there are mutterings of dissent from some florists who find its huge flowers too unwieldy or too insipid in colour. Are there, I asked Lynes, any new or emerging dahlia stars that might take its place? Turns out there are.  Move over ‘Café au Lait’, there’s a new dinner-plate dahlia with some serious va-va-voom in town. Its name is ‘Belle of Barmera’.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.