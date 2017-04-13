Gannon’s high-rise plans for Clongriffin

Developer Gerry Gannon’s Gannon Homes is seeking planning permission to build 167 apartments across three blocks at Marsfield Crescent in Clongriffin. The largest of the blocks, Block 26, will be 14 storeys (56.4m) high, while the two other blocks are much lower at six and seven storeys in height. The proposed apartments comprise 42 one-bed, 99 two-bed and 26 three-bed units, with a total of 181 carparking spaces planned. The development will also include a new crèche and the new blocks will all be built around a large landscaped public open space, complete with pond.

Development at Clongriffin stalled for years as the recession took hold, however Gannon Homes has been back on site developing homes in the area in recent years, such as at Parkedge and Beltree. Its recent developments have been low-rise housing, while the latest proposals are higher density and require an element of basement carparking, which is often blamed for residential projects being unfeasible in suburban locations due to high costs of construction.

In its application, the developer’s agent states that “with the current housing shortage Gannon Homes intend to develop apartment schemes (. . .) in an attempt to meet expanding housing demands.”

Apartments are well suited to this location given the proximity to Clongriffin Dart station, which is about a 17-minute train journey from Connolly station.

Gannon has previously applied this year for planning for the apartment scheme, however the applications were declared invalid on both occasions – but not before a number of locals contested the plans, with particular opposition towards the 14-storey block proposed.

The developer is separately seeking planning permission nearby at Station Square, directly beside the Clongriffin Dart station, for a new seven-storey over basement 209-room hotel, which also features 20 apartments for short-term letting.