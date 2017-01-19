Five to buy in Dublin 7

37 Great Western Square, Phibsborough: Two-bed refurbished and extended mid-terrace of about 90sq m; €450,000 Agent: SherryFitzGerald Luas stop: Phibsboro a six-minute walk

36 Liscannor Road: Three-bed, end-of terrace doer-upper of 70sq m with a 21m rear garden; €185,000 Agent: Lappin Estates Luas stop: Broombridge a six-minute walk

37 Old Cabra Road: Fully refurbished four-bed of 155sq m, with a garden and decked patio; €675,000 Agent: SherryFitzGerald Luas stop: Cabra is a 10-minute walk, Phibsboro a nine-minute walk

16 Dowth Avenue, Cabra: Three-bed, mid-terrace of about 77sq m, with a 12m west-facing rear garden €325,000 Agent: SherryFitzGerald Luas stop: Cabra is a seven-minute walk

14 Kilkieran Road: Three-bed, mid-terrace doer-upper of 76sq m with a decent garden €249,000 Agent: DNG Luas stop: Broombridge a five-minute walk

Average price for a three-bed semi in . . .

Broombridge €293,000

Cabra €323,000

Phibsborough €378,000

Grangegorman €376,000

Broadstone €341,000

Source: daft.ie