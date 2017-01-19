Five to buy in Dublin 7
On the market in Cabra and Phibsborough
36 Liscannor Road Cabra: €185,000
16 Dowth Avenue Cabra: €325,000
37 Great Western Square, Phibsborough: €450,000
37 Old Cabra Road: €675,000
14 Kilkieran Road: €249,000
37 Great Western Square, Phibsborough: Two-bed refurbished and extended mid-terrace of about 90sq m; €450,000 Agent: SherryFitzGerald Luas stop: Phibsboro a six-minute walk
36 Liscannor Road: Three-bed, end-of terrace doer-upper of 70sq m with a 21m rear garden; €185,000 Agent: Lappin Estates Luas stop: Broombridge a six-minute walk
37 Old Cabra Road: Fully refurbished four-bed of 155sq m, with a garden and decked patio; €675,000 Agent: SherryFitzGerald Luas stop: Cabra is a 10-minute walk, Phibsboro a nine-minute walk
16 Dowth Avenue, Cabra: Three-bed, mid-terrace of about 77sq m, with a 12m west-facing rear garden €325,000 Agent: SherryFitzGerald Luas stop: Cabra is a seven-minute walk
14 Kilkieran Road: Three-bed, mid-terrace doer-upper of 76sq m with a decent garden €249,000 Agent: DNG Luas stop: Broombridge a five-minute walk
Average price for a three-bed semi in . . .
Broombridge €293,000
Cabra €323,000
Phibsborough €378,000
Grangegorman €376,000
Broadstone €341,000
Source: daft.ie