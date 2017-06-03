Yeats makes double the estimate as art market rebounds

His landscape ‘Early Morning, Cliffony’, from the late Gillian Bowler collection, achieves a hammer price of €70,000 at Adam’s sale

Arminta Wallace

 

It was a big week for the Irish art market, with two major sales taking place within two days: Whyte’s Irish and International Art sale on Monday and, on Wednesday, Adam’s Important Irish Art, which included works from the collection of the late Gillian Bowler.

And the verdict? “Overall we were delighted with the results,” said Ian Whyte, after the Monday sale realised a total of €1.7 million. “It looks like the ‘Celtic Phoenix’ is having a good influence.” At Adam’s on Wednesday, the same phoenix soared off the scale as Gillian Bowler’s Jack B Yeats landscape Early Morning, Cliffony romped past its estimate of €25,000 to €35,000 to achieve a hammer price of €70,000. This after William Scott’s Blue Still Life made €450,000 at Whyte’s (estimate €400,000-€600,000) as it headed to a collector in London.

The big-name winner at both sales was Louis le Brocquy, whose tapestry Adam and Eve in the Garden made €140,000 at Whyte’s (€80,000-€120,000) while his painting Fan Tailed Pigeons sold at the Adam’s sale for €58,000 (€40,000-€60,000). Gerard Dillon’s Men and Boats, Connemara made an impressive €36,000 at Whyte’s (€5,000-€7,000) and his Model and Canvas made €9,700 at Adam’s (€4,000-€6,000). The English abstract expressionist Albert Irvin also proved popular: at Whyte’s, Abstract, 1988 made €9,500 (€6,000-€8,000), while at Adam’s, Gillian Bowler’s Irvin painting, Tanze, made an impressive €13,000 (€5,000-€7,000).

Some further results from the Whyte’s sale: An Irish Bog, by Paul Henry, made €130,000 (€100,000-€150,000). Man and Wife, wood sculpture by FE McWilliam, made €70,000 (€70,000-€90,000). Grey Bridge, Regent’s Park, London, by William John Leech made €25,000 (€8,000-€12,000); Flow, a bronze sculpture by Linda Brunker, made €16,000 (€10,000-€15,000); Betty, daughter of Edgar Oliver, Wimbledon, by John Butler Yeats made €12,500 (€8,000-€12,000); Coliemore Harbour, Dalkey, Co Dublin, by Harry Kernoff, made €5,600 (€1,500-€2,000) and Scéalaíocht na Ríthe, a cover title for a story collection by Micheál MacLiammóir, made €5,200 (€400-€600).

Some further results from the Adam’s sale: A Turf Quay, by Sean Keating, made €40,000 (€40,000- €60,000). Gubellaunaun from the Bog, by Paul Henry, made €36,000 (€30,000-€40,000). The Bath, by Patrick Collins, made €33,000 (€20,000-€30,000). Dans les Vignes, by Nathaniel Hone, made €32,000 (€20,000-€30,000). Two studies of Joyce, by Louis le Brocquy, made €32,000 (€20,000-€30,000). Horse with Object II, by Basil Blackshaw, made €23,000 (€15,000-€20,000). Blue Nude, by Barrie Cooke, made €17,000 (€15,000-€20,000). Portora for Tony Flanagan, by Terence P Flanagan, made €12,500 (€5,000-€7,000).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.