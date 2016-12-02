Vintage Porsche tractor – for the farmer who has everything

Mealy’s auction includes Rolex pendant owned by Countess Markievicz

Michael Parsons

 

A vintage Porsche tractor valued at up to €22,000 is on offer at Mealy’s auctioneers, Co Kilkenny where a two-day Winter Sale takes place on Tuesday and Wednesday (December 6th and 7th).

Lot 870 is “a Porsche Diesel 329 Tractor” made in the early 1960s that the auction house said had “spent its working life on a large farm in the South of France” before being acquired and “painstakingly restored” by the current owner 10 years ago. Auctioneer George Mealy said the three-cylinder tractor was the highest quality model in the Porsche range and very few were produced so this is “a rare example, especially in such good condition”. The estimate is €17,500-€22,000. It is one of a number of vintage tractors in the auction – but despite the exclusive Porsche tag, not the most expensive.

Lot 872, “an extremely rare Ferguson Brown industrial tractor”, built in Huddersfield, that was part of a consignment sent to South African and Rhodesian air fields in the late 1930s has an estimate of €20,000-€25,000. It is described as “unique because it is the only surviving model with a side-mounted steering wheel and seat, as opposed to the central seated model” and is “is in good working order and restored”.

Tractors aside, the auction of more than 1,100 lots also includes art and antiques with interesting provenance.

Lot 307 is an early 20th century Rolex silver and cobalt blue enamel ball pendant believed to have been the property of Countess Markievicz (€700-€1,100); while Lot 420 is a 43-string harp from Lissadell House, Co Sligo by the renowned maker Erard (€1,500-€2,500).

Castlemartin

Lot 793 is a mid-18th century Irish side table with provenance catalogued as “Castlemartin, from the collection of Sir Anthony O’Reilly” estimated at €10,000-€15,000. It’s one of 40 lots – the final consignment – from “the Trustee in Bankruptcy appointed by the Bahamian Court” following O’Reilly’s bankruptcy in the Bahamas.

Among the art highlights are Lot 780, Portrait of an Aran Woman and her Children by Seán Keating estimated at €40,000-€50,000; and Lot 800, A Mountain Landscape by Paul Henry (€20,000-€30,000).

Taxidermy includes Lot 968, “a stuffed and mounted fox, standing on hind legs, wearing a green hat and satchel, holding a pair of binoculars to his eyes, and a double barrel over his shoulder” (€580-€650).

Anyone looking for a Christmas gift for a dentist might like either Lot 220, a 19th-century oil painting of The Visit to the Dentist (€400-€500); or Lot 874, an 18th-century oil titled Crowded Interior, depicting figures surrounding a man having his tooth extracted by candle light (€300-€500).

Viewing begins at noon tomorrow, Sunday, December 4th in the saleroom at Kilkenny Road, Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny. For the online catalogue and bidding details see mealys.ie

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.