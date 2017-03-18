Upcoming auctions and results

Auction Results:

Tuesday & Wednesday (March 7th & 8th) Fonsie Mealy Auctioneers, Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny. 80 per cent of lots sold. Lot 856, a set of four life-size 17th-century portraits from the collection of the late judge James Murnaghan sold for €40,000 (€40,000-€60,000); Lot 897, a full-size reproduction furniture replica of the Resolute Desk used in the Oval Office of the White House, €4,600 (€1,500-€2,000); Lot 867, a rare arts & crafts walnut dining room suite (table and 12 chairs) €6,500 (€7,000-€10,000); Lot 80, an 18th-century Irish provincial silver tablespoon, dated 1716, “probably Galway” and thus very rare, €2,500 (€3,000-€4,000).

Forthcoming auctions:

Monday (March 20th) RJ Keighery City Auction Rooms, Waterford. Antiques auction at 10.30am. Lot 821, a large Waterford Crystal “etoile” chandelier, €5,500-€7,500; Lot 515, a “superb old English brilliant-cut 2.32 ct solitaire diamond ring, clarity Vs1, colour H”, €16,000-€20,000; Lot 650, mahogany long-case grandfather clock by Mosley, Waterford, €400-€700; Lot 690, Leroy & Fils (Paris) black marble perpetual calendar mantel clock, €1,400-€1,800.

Tuesday (March 21st) John Weldon Auctioneers, Cows’ Lane, Temple Bar, Dublin. Auction of jewellery, silver and gold coins at 2pm. Viewing from noon today. See catalogue at jwa.ie

Tuesday (march 21st) Oliver Usher’s Auction Rooms, John Street, Kells, Co Meath. Antique furniture auction, 5pm with 600 lots.

Wednesday (March 22nd) O’Reilly’s Auction Rooms, Francis Street, Dublin 8. Auction of jewellery, watches and silver, 1pm including signed pieces by Boucheron, Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels. Viewing from noon tomorrow (Sunday). Catalogue online at oreillysfineart.com .

Thursday (March 23rd) Christie’s, South Kensington, London. Auction of Modern British and Irish Art includes Currachs, Connemara by Harry Kernoff an oil-on-panel, dating from 1932 that last appeared at auction in Whyte’s, Dublin 12 years ago during the boom when it made €60,000. It now has an estimate in London of £10,000-£15,000 (€11,500-€17,200)

Saturday (March 25th) Lynes & Lynes Auction Rooms, Eastlink Business Park, Carrigtwohill, Co Cork. Antiques auction at 11am with antique furniture, pictures, glass and various collectibles. Over 500 lots consigned from several Cork properties including Lot 145, an early Irish Georgian fireplace complete with brass grate, circa 1770, €20,000-€30,000. Viewing daily from Wednesday (March 22nd) 10am-8pm. For the online catalogue see lynesandlynes.com

Forthcoming Fairs:

Today & Tomorrow (Saturday & Sunday March 18th & 19th) The National Antiques Fair, South Court Hotel, Limerick, a two-day event billed as Ireland’s biggest Antiques art and vintage fair featuring over 100 dealers organised by Robin O’Donnell of Hibernian Antique Fairs. Please note that today’s opening and closing times have been amended to 10am-4pm (to avoid clashing with the Ireland v England 6 Nations match at 5pm). Tomorrow, Sunday open from 11am-6pm.