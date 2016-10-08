Sir Anthony O’Reilly’s tables turn heads at Kilfane House auction

Pair of console tables make €145,000, 10 times their estimate

Michael Parsons

 

A pair of 18th-century tables formerly owned by Sir Anthony O’Reilly was the top lot at Mealy’s auction in the Long Man of Kilfane near Thomastown, Co Kilkenny, on October 5th.

The console tables, lot 118, made €145,000 – 10 times the estimate of €10,000-€15,000. Mealy’s said they bought by a “trade buyer” following a bidding battle involving several dealers on the telephone from London. The “rouge” marble-top tables had been catalogued as “an extremely fine rare pair of 18th-century carved, painted and parcel gilt console tables, probably Italian”. There was speculation among some auction-goers that the tables had once been in Burlington House on Piccadilly in London (once a private house, now home to the Royal Academy) but Mealy’s said this could not be confirmed.

They had been consigned to the auction from Castlemartin House in Co Kildare, the former home of Sir Anthony O’Reilly, by officials acting on the instructions of the Supreme Court in the Bahamas where he was declared bankrupt last year.

The auction was a mix of lots from Castlemartin House, from Kilfane House, Co Kilkenny, and items consigned by other unnamed clients. Among other top lots from the O’Reilly collection were: lot 521, a pair of 18th-century carved giltwood open armchairs, described as “exhibited at the Franco-British exhibition of 1908” that made €30,000 – six times the top estimate (€3,000-€5,000): lot 381, his “William IV period Irish mahogany dining table” that made €30,000 (€20,000-€30,000); lot 470, a Bechstein boudoir grand piano, €5,700 (€2,000-€3,000); and lot 312, a taxidermy Indian tiger head, €1,000 (€500-€700).

After the sale, George Gerard Mealy said that the “strong and documented provenance” had been “a very significant but intangible factor in determining the prices realised”. He also noted an increase in demand for antique furniture, “a market which appears to finally be on the rise after a long hiatus” .

Overall, 87 per cent of lots sold for a total hammer price of €730,000.

Mealy’s said the residue from the O’Reilly collection would be sold at its next auction in late November.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.