Jackie Kennedy letters make €110,000 in London: Clint Eastwood a hit at Adam's

Auction results and forthcoming auctions

Basil Blackshaw’s Clint Eastwood made €22,000 at Adam’s

Auction Results:

Thursday (March 23rd) Christie’s, South Kensington, London. Currachs, Connemara by Harry Kernoff, an oil-on-panel, dating from 1932, £17,500, (€20,317) slightly over the top estimate (£10,000-£15,000). It last appeared at auction in Whyte’s, Dublin 12 years ago when it made €60,000.

Saturday (March 25th) Lynes & Lynes Auction Rooms, Carrigtwohill, Co Cork. An Irish Georgian fireplace, complete with brass grate, circa 1770, €19,000 (€20,000-€30,000).

Tuesday (March 28th) Adams Blackrock Auctioneers, 38 Main Street, Blackrock, Co Dublin. 81 per cent of lots sold. Lot 162 an 18-branch Waterford Crystal chandelier, €7,400 (€4,000-€6,000); Lot 104, a Fendi leather sofa, €1,150 (€500-€1,000).

Tuesday & Wednesday (March 28th & 29th) Mealy’s, Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny. The Spring Sale. 76 per cent of lots sold for a total of €275,000. Lot 480, a set of 14 Victorian mahogany dining chairs by Eadon & Sons, Sheffield, €6,500 (€6,000-€8,000); Lot 364, Portrait of a Military Officer, oil-on-canvas, attributed to Jonathan Richardson (1665-1745) €6,200; Lot 868, a solid silver lobster-form caviar dish cover by Comyns, London 1995, “naturalistically modelled with articulated claws”, €3,100 (€2,500-€3,500); Lot 528, an art déco 1920s Hille dining-room suite, €2,800 (€2,000-€3,000). Among the unsold was Lot 359, a portrait of Anna of Austria, Queen of Spain (1549-1580) described as “After Alonso Sanchez Coello” with provenance: Grattan-Bellew of Mount Loftus (Co Kilkenny) (€2,500-€3,500). See mealys.ie

Wednesday (March 29th) Adam’s, 26 St Stephen’s Green, Dublin 2. Important Irish Art auction.80 per cent of lots sold for a total of €640,000. Lot 16, The Talent by Jack B Yeats, €80,000 (€50,000-€80,000); Lot 19, Clare Island from Achill by Paul Henry, €35,000 (€40,000-€60,000); Lot 43, Woman Reading by Roderic O’Conor, €30,000 (€18,000-€25,000); Lot 70, Girl in a Garden by Patrick Swift, €32,000 (€20,000-€30,000); Lot 23, The Startled Bird by Norah McGuinness, €28,000 (€20,000-€30,000); Lot 122, Clint Eastwood by Basil Blackshaw, €22,000 (€10,000-€15,000); Lot 60, Artemision Horse Study (bronze sculpture) by Rory Breslin, €8,000 (€4,000-€6,000). See adams.ie

Wednesday (March 29th) Bonhams, London. Letters from Jackie Kennedy (including two posted from Waterford in 1967) to British aristocrat David Ormsby Gore (the 5th Lord Harlech) sold for £100,000 to an unnamed private buyer in the saleroom - at the low end of the estimate (£100,000-£150,000). An equestrian painting owned by Lord Harlech by 18th century Irish artist Daniel Quigley, The Godolphin Arabian, described as a portrait of “one of three Eastern stallions from which all modern racehorses descend” sold for £100,000, five times its top estimate (£15,000-£20,000). Also in the “white glove” sale (all lots sold), a newly- discovered portrait by Marcus Gheeraerts, court painter to Queen Elizabeth I, painted in 1597, and portraying a bejewelled Ellen Maurice, a prominent Welsh heiress and Harlech ancestor, sold for £269,000, way above the estimate (£60,000-£80,000).

Forthcoming Auctions:

Monday (Aril 3rd) Whyte’s, Molesworth Street, Dublin 2. Online art auction at 6pm with 240 lots of affordable art, and estimates €10-€2,000. Catalogue and bidding details at whytes.ie

Wednesday (April 5th) Mitchell’s Auctioneers, Mount Butler, Roscrea Co Tipperary. Spring Auction of Antiques & Collectibles at 10am. 750 Lots including furniture, paintings, rugs, silver, lighting and cast- iron entrance gates. Viewing begins today at 1pm. Catalogue at victormitchell.com. Live internet bidding via the-saleroom.com

