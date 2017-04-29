Fine art sales results and upcoming auctions

AUCTION RESULTS

Saturday and Sunday (April 22nd and 23rd): Matthews Auction Rooms, Oldcastle, Co Meath, 2 pm. Lot 14, Emigrants Scene by Jack B Yeats, just seven inches high by nine inches wide, made €700 (estimate €400-700). Lot 75, a pair of Edwardian wingback chairs in mahogany-framed suede, made €1,700 (€700-€1,200). Lot 475, a Victorian ivory lady’s companion, made €2,500 (€500-€800). Lot 64, a Tiffany-set solitaire diamond ring of 1.2 carats, made €1,400 (€1,200-€1,800). Lot 20, a pair of brass-bound mahogany peak buckets, made €1,500 (€1,200-€1,800). Lot 801, an antique deep-sea diving helmet by Siebe Gorman & Co, made €2,100, well above its estimate of €700-€1,200. See matthewsauctionrooms.com

Tuesday (April 25th): John Weldon Auctioneers, Cow’s Lane, Temple Bar, Dublin 8. Some 70 per cent of the auction sold, main results are as follows: Tiffany diamond cluster ring made €4,400 (estimate €3,000-€4,000); Tiffany diamond full eternity ring made €1,120 (€500-€700); gold Cartier flower brooch made €3,600 (€3,000-€4,000); diamond and sapphire cluster ring made €2,100 (€1,000-€2,000); gold necklace chain by Fabergé made €1,700 (€1,000-€1,500). A kilo bar of silver – guide price €500-€800 – sold for €880. See jwa.ie

Wednesday (April 26th): O’Reilly’s Fine Art, 126 Francis Street, Dublin 8. Top results: pair of diamond drop earrings made €17,500 (estimate €17,500-€18,000); diamond three-stone ring made €8,000 (€8,000-€9,000); diamond solitaire ring made €7,600 (€7,500-€7,600). See oreillysfineart.com

Boat sculpture by John Behan at Dolan’s auctioneers

FORTHCOMING AUCTIONS

Sunday (April 30th): Dolan’s art and antiques auction at Kelly’s Hotel, Rosslare, Co Wexford, 2pm. From Steiff teddy bears to paintings by Sean McSweeney, Evie Hone and Frank McKelvey, ships in bottles and vintage sewing machines to sculpture by John Behan. See dolansart.com

Sunday (April 30th): Cork Auction Rooms, 12 Southlink Business Park, Ballycurreen Road, Cork, Antiques and Collectables Auction, noon. Titanic scale model in glass case, Lady Lavery £100 banknote, 19th-century Irish harp and much more. See corkauctionrooms.com