Avedon, Penn and LaChapelle photographs at Christie’s

Photography fans, feast your eyes on the catalogue for next month’s auction at Christie’s of London. The sale on May 18th will include works by such icons of 20th-century photography as Richard Avedon, Guy Bourdin and Erwin Blumenfeld, as well as contemporary artists Richard Mosse and Julie Cockburn.

A definite highlight will be Helmut Newton’s complete Private Property Suites I, II and III, a set of 45 stunning gelatin silver prints of superstars from the worlds of art and fashion estimated to make between €235,000 and €353,000; Irving Penn’s portrait of jazz maestro Miles Davis shaping the note C with his hand is expected to achieve between €82,000 and €106,000; and a contact sheet by Brian Duffy that documents David Bowie evolving into the character Aladdin Sane for the album of that title.

Though estimated at €12,000-€18,000, this may, given Bowie’s death last year, fetch much more. The works will be on view in Londonfrom May 13th to 17th. See christies.com