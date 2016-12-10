Auctions: results and forthcoming sales

Thursday (December 1st): Sheppard’s, Durrow, Co Laois. Evening auction of Classic Art. 72 per cent of lots sold. Lot 1535, Taking the Donkey through the Water by Harold Harvey, €11,000 (€8,000-€12,000); Lot 1,558, a 16th century Italian Portrait of a Young Noblewoman Wearing a Cream Dress, Pink Bodice, and Ruby and Pearl Jewellery by a Follower of Lorenzo Lotto, €10,500 (€8,000-€12,000); Lot 1,541, a 17th century Dutch School Dutch Townscape at Night with Figures in Oriental Costume and an Elephant, €3,600 (€4,000-€6,000). Three paintings by English artist Sir Claude Francis Barry each estimated at €8,000-€12,000 all sold: Lot 1,551, A Sunlit River Landscape with Sheep in the Foreground made €10,000; Lot 1,552, Riverscape with trees and Figures in the Foreground, €11,000; and Lot 1,553, A Nocturnal Lake Scene, €22,000.

Monday (December 5th): Morgan O’Driscoll Auctioneers, Irish & International Art Auction, RHA Gallery, Ely Place, Dublin 2. 80 per cent of lots sold. Lot 64, Evening in Achill, €135,000 (€120,000-€180,000); Lot 45, In the Western Mountains, by Paul Henry, €58,000 (€60,000-€80,000); Lot 79, The Sage, by Michael Flatley, €27,000 (€30,000-€50,000). Among the unsold was Lot 70, Cottages, Connemara, by Paul Henry (€120,000-€180,000).

Tuesday and Wednesday (December 6th and 7th): Mealy’s, Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny. The Winter Sale. 70 per cent of lots sold. Lot 780, Portrait of an Aran Woman and her Children, by Sean Keating, €130,000 (€40,000-€50,000); Lot 872, “An extremely rare” Ferguson Brown industrial tractor, €20,000 (€20,000-€25,000); Lot 870, a Porsche Diesel 329 Tractor, €17,500 (€17,500-€22,000); Lot 793, a mid-18th century Irish side table from “Castlemartin, from the collection of Sir Anthony O’Reilly” €7,300, (€10,000-€15,000); Lot 307, an early 20th century Rolex silver and cobalt blue enamel ball pendant watch believed to have been the property of Countess Markievicz, €2,200 (€700-€1,100); Lot 420, an Erard string harp from Lissadell House, Co Sligo, €1,700 (€1,500-€2,500).

Forthcoming Auctions:

Sunday (December 11th): Matthews Auction Rooms, Oldcastle, Co Meath. Christmas auction at 2pm with 400 lots including jewellery, silver, objects d’art and paintings. Lot 200, an antique Art Deco diamond ring of approximately four carats, €20,000-€30,000; Lot 56 “a gent’s Cartier ring”, featuring a citrine stone set in 18ct white gold, described as having “a real Tom Ford look about it … made for guys like Johnny Depp, Anthony Bourdain etc”, €1,200-€1,800.

Tuesday (December 13th): John Weldon Auctioneers, Cow’s Lane, Temple bar, Dublin. Auction of jewellery, silver, watches and gold coins at 2pm. More than 600 lots including a set of six 1970s Irish silver dinner plates, total weight over 5kg, with an estimate, described as “just over the scrap price for silver”, of €1,800-€2,400.

Tuesday (December 13th): Adam’s, St Stephen’s Green, Dublin. Christmas Irish Art & Literature auction at 2pm. Lot 56, A Christmas Carol (oil-on-canvas) by Augustus Edwin Mulready, €800-€1,200; Lot 84, Irish Times Still Life (watercolour) by Judith Caulfield Walshe, €200-€400.

Wednesday (December 14th): O’Reilly’s Auction Rooms, Francis Street, Dublin 8. Auction of Jewellery, Watches & Silver at 1pm. Lot 86, a 1930s diamond and sapphire ladies’ wristwatch by Patek Philippe, €3,000-€4,000.