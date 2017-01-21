Auctions: forthcoming sales and fairs

Temptation for the ‘Eclectic Collector’, plus jewellery, country house contents and attic clearances

Michael Parsons

 

Today, Saturday (January 21st): Whyte’s, The Eclectic Collector auction at the Freemasons Hall, Molesworth Street, Dublin 2 at noon, featuring maps, historical manuscripts and documents, medals and militaria, weapons, sports memorabilia, vintage advertising, travel posters, coins and banknotes.

Tuesday (January 24th): John Weldon Auctioneers, Cow’s Lane, Temple Bar Dublin 8. Auction of jewellery, silver and gold coins at 2pm. A military OBE (Order of the British Empire) medal awarded to Captain J.W O’Kelly of Kinnegad, Co Westmeath (a British Army officer during the War of Independence in 1921), along with two first World War medals and associated paperwork, €500-€1,500; a pair of 18ct gold Patek Philippe cufflinks, €800-€1,200; a pair of 18ct gold diamond-set Boodles cufflinks, €800-€1,200.

Wednesday (January 25th): O’Reilly’s Auction Rooms, Francis Street, Dublin 8. Auction of jewellery, watches and silver at 1pm. 400 lots including Lot 281, a diamond and emerald necklace with diamonds of approximately 17.28 carats and an emerald of 4.31 carats, €30,000-€32,000; Lot 68; an antique ruby and diamond ring with a Burma ruby of approximately one carat and two diamonds of 1.22 carats in total, €12,500-€14,500; Lot 237; a 14 carat gold brooch in the form of a rabbit with diamond ears, ruby eyes and holding a carrot made of coral, €2,800-€3, 000; Lot 59; A ladies’ Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust wristwatch in steel and gold, with original box and papers, €1,800-€2,000. Viewing from Sunday, January 22nd at noon.

Thursday (January 26th): Sheppard’s Irish Auction House, Durrow, Co Laois. The Attic2Auction sale of 7,050 lots “assembled from the captivating attics, storerooms and stables of important clients” with “almost all lots offered without reserve”, at 10.30am.

Thursday (January 26th): Hegarty’s Auction Rooms, The Bypass, Bandon, Co Cork. Interiors and Art auction at 7pm.

Saturday (January 28th): Mealy’s, Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny. The Thrift and Affordable Antiques auction, at noon.

Sunday (January 29th): Adam’s, 26 St Stephen’s Green, Dublin 2. The January Sale – described as “largely an unreserved sale with a wide variety of collectables, affordable furniture and antiques and paintings”, at noon.

Forthcoming Fairs:

Saturday and Sunday (January 28th-29th): The Cork National Antiques Fair at The International Hotel, Cork Airport. Organised by Robin O’Donnell of Hibernian Art & Antiques Fairs. Open both days, 11am-6pm

